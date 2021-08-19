Alison Hammond has appeared to tease her return to This Morning after taking the summer off.

The presenter, 46, usually hosts alongside Dermot O’Leary on the ITV show every Friday.

However, the pair have been replaced by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes in recent weeks.

Alison Hammond teases This Morning return

While Alison hasn’t appeared as main host for some time, she has starred alongside Josie Gibson in a series of fun segments.

The two have continued to host a travel special over summer.

However, Alison delighted fans as she teased a proper television comeback on social media yesterday (August 18).

On her Instagram account, the host shared a string of clips of herself working away.

One showed Alison during a beauty segment on This Morning.

Alongside the post, she penned: “Alison Hammond coming soon. Sept 2021.”

Alison Hammond has been missed on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The cryptic message sparked a response from her followers, who speculated she was returning to the ITV show.

One said: “So looking forward to having you back on This Morning.”

A second wrote: “Beautiful, miss you so much.”

Can’t wait for Alison to be back on This Morning

A third added: “Aw miss you on the morning show! Best queen ever!”

A fourth commented: “Can’t wait for Alison to be back on This Morning it’s boring without her. She’s a breath of fresh air.”

Another shared: “Missing your face, laugh and shenanigans on the TV! You bring so much joy to everyone.”

Alison hosts the ITV show alongside co-presenter Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

When is Alison likely to return?

ITV are yet to confirm Alison and Dermott’s exact return date.

However, it’s likely the pair will return alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The regular hosts usually return to the show in September.

Their comeback coincides with kids going back to school.

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

