Alison Hammond came under fire from some This Morning viewers after posing a question to an agony aunt segment caller.

Host Alison, 46, swerved an awkward moment on the ITV show earlier today (Friday January 7).

It came as one concerned caller asked for advice with her son, who has endured bullying at school.

Agony aunt Deidre Sanders joined Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on the show (Credit: This Morning/ITV Hub)

What happened with Alison Hammond on This Morning?

Mum ‘Emma’ called into the show for help after claiming her son’s school were refusing to address the problem with her.

She explained how her pre-teen son is experiencing trouble while going through chemotherapy and living with diabetes.

Read more: This Morning host Alison Hammond wows viewers with appearance as she reveals ‘diet secret’

The mother, who was speaking under a pseudonym, added he has suffered physical abuse after being attacked by other pupils.

A clearly concerned Alison offered ‘Emma’ every sympathy. But a slight blunder saw some social media users criticise the presenter.

Concerned Alison quickly took back her question (Credit: This Morning/ITV Hub)

‘Your poor son’

The moment came shortly after Deidre Sanders praised the caller for the action she had taken so far.

Following some further suggestions, including approaching school governors, Alison added her comments.

She said: “Emma, good luck with that.

“He’s going through so much, your poor son.

What’s your son’s name?

“You didn’t write what his name was – what’s your son’s name?”

However, Alison immediately seemed to realise what she was doing and quickly dismissed her own remarks that could identify him.

She continued: “Don’t worry. Don’t worry if you can’t say.”

This Morning agony aunt Deidre Sanders dished out advice (Credit: This Morning/ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted

Several people watching at home picked up on the moment and commented about it on social media.

One person included a facepalm emoji as they brought it up on Twitter.

“Don’t think Alison should have asked that ‘what’s your son’s name?’ question #ThisMorning,” they wrote.

Another tweeted, inaccurately: “Errrr she’s using a different name and Alison just outed the boy by getting her to say his name #ThisMorning.”

Read more: Deborah Meaden swears TWICE on This Morning as Alison and Dermot apologise

A third claimed: “Why ask a mother who has changed her name to say her son’s name on national TV to be bullied even more at school?! #ThisMorning.”

However, others defended Alison with one person writing: “To be fair, with a name, a social frenzy of support could literally sky rocket like GoFundMe’s. I don’t think she asked it thinking it would have severe consequences.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.