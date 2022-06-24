This Morning viewers all said the same thing about Alison Hammond‘s appearance on the show today.

The ITV star presented the daytime show with her co-star Dermot O’Leary on Friday morning (June 24).

However, when viewers first tuned in they were immediately distracted by Alison.

The beloved TV presenter’s summery outfit left fans at home all saying the same thing – that she looked incredible.

As a result, viewers rushed to social media to tell the star just how much they were loving her look.

Alison Hammond distracted viewers with her clothes on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “#Alison Hammond you look absolutely amazing. Loving the hair and what you’re wearing. You’re looking fire!”

“Alison where is your gorgeous outfit from Alison? You look absolutely gorgeous today,” wrote a second viewer.

A third said: “Please Alison, where is your kaftan from?”

“Where’s Alison’s kimono from please?” added another viewer.

Meanwhile, Alison recently opened up about having a man in her life again.

Alison revealed to Mo Gilligan on his Lateish Show that her mystery guy is everything she’s looking for in a man.

She said: “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.

Alison Hammond had This Morning viewers racing to social media today (Credit: ITV)

“What more do you want?! All I will say is he makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

The beloved TV star also recently confessed that her upbringing has changed the way she is in her relationships.

Opening up about her dad being absent in her life, she told Big Issue: “The fact I didn’t have my father in my life shaped the way it’s gone.

“And it shaped the way I interact with men in relationships. I always want to be in charge. I don’t trust men because my dad wasn’t ever there.”

“I’m working on that now in my forties. I’m more trusting,” she added.

