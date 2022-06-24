Alison Hammond resting her head on her hand on This Morning today
TV

This Morning viewers distracted by Alison Hammond on today’s show

The ITV star's sense of style caught he attention of fans

By Joshua Haigh

This Morning viewers all said the same thing about Alison Hammond‘s appearance on the show today.

The ITV star presented the daytime show with her co-star Dermot O’Leary on Friday morning (June 24).

However, when viewers first tuned in they were immediately distracted by Alison.

The beloved TV presenter’s summery outfit left fans at home all saying the same thing – that she looked incredible.

As a result, viewers rushed to social media to tell the star just how much they were loving her look.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on This Morning sofa today
Alison Hammond distracted viewers with her clothes on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

One tweeted: “#Alison Hammond you look absolutely amazing. Loving the hair and what you’re wearing. You’re looking fire!”

“Alison where is your gorgeous outfit from Alison? You look absolutely gorgeous today,” wrote a second viewer.

A third said: “Please Alison, where is your kaftan from?”

“Where’s Alison’s kimono from please?” added another viewer.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who is in the cast of the excellent new thriller alongside David Morrissey?

Meanwhile, Alison recently opened up about having a man in her life again.

Alison revealed to Mo Gilligan on his Lateish Show that her mystery guy is everything she’s looking for in a man.

She said: “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day.

Alison Hammond resting her head on her hand on This Morning today
Alison Hammond had This Morning viewers racing to social media today (Credit: ITV)

“What more do you want?! All I will say is he makes my heart sing and I’m content and he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

The beloved TV star also recently confessed that her upbringing has changed the way she is in her relationships.

Read more: This Morning under fire over Alison Hammond’s trip to Dubai

Opening up about her dad being absent in her life, she told Big Issue: “The fact I didn’t have my father in my life shaped the way it’s gone.

“And it shaped the way I interact with men in relationships. I always want to be in charge. I don’t trust men because my dad wasn’t ever there.”

“I’m working on that now in my forties. I’m more trusting,” she added.

Do you like Alison’s look today? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rowan Atkinson speaking, Jermaine Jenas looking surprised on The One Show on BBC
The One Show hosts under fire for behaviour during Rowan Atkinson interview
Emmerdale Lydia Vinny and the caravan
Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about caravan makeover
Sue Nicholls Audrey Roberts Coronation Street
Sue Nicholls’ life saved by Coronation Street fan who spotted her cancer on television
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton on This Morning
Fern Britton reflects on the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery: ‘I’d have never predicted it would end like this
Linda Robson wearing a brunette wig on Loose Women
Loose Women star Linda Robson shows off dramatic ‘new look’
Stacey Solomon looking slightly concerned, Joe Swash grinning
Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘worried’ as Joe Swash heads off on stag do to Ibiza