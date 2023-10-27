Alison Hammond pays heartwrenching tribute to her late mum: ‘The impact of losing her will never go away’

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has paid heartwrenching tribute to her late mum as she posted about this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The 48-year-old This Morning host took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her mum, Maria. Maria sadly died in 2020 after being diagnosed with lung and liver cancer. As a result, Alison has showed her support for the Stand Up To Cancer initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

This Morning host Alison Hammond pays tribute to late mum

In her caption for the video, filmed in the GBBO tent, Alison wrote: “This year, I’m Standing Up To Cancer for my mum who lost her battle to cancer in 2020. The impact of losing her will never go away.”

She added that “1 in 2 people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime” and that’s why donating can help “speed up life-saving research” and get people the treatment they need.

Fans react

Reacting to her post, Alison’s followers were keen to show their support for the Great British Bake Off presenter.

One wrote: “We love you, Alison. I’m sure she is super proud of you.” While another commented: “Sending love Alison. I lost my mum in October last year too with cancer and my dad a few years previous.”

A third said: “Alison I’ve lost my parent’s friends, and my friend’s sister this week. You are amazing Alison making your mam proud.”

“You are amazing and you have come so far. Your mum is definitely 100% proud of you keep shining,” a fourth added.

Alison Hammond received love from her followers (Credit: YouTube)

‘Rolex’ claims

The post comes after a troll was forced to eat their words as Alison hit back over a ‘Rolex’ gift from her late mum.

While the troll was quick to slam the telly star for wearing what they believed to be a Rolex watch, Alison clarified that it was actually from less expensive brand Michael Kors.

Replying to the post on Twitter, she wrote: “I wish!! It’s actually a Michael Kors watch my late mum bought me and it cost her £185 of her hard-earned money. It means more to me than any Rolex. Sorry, you felt uncomfortable.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘angst’ towards Alison Hammond as ‘cracks start to show’ on This Morning

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.