Alison Hammond slammed by This Morning viewers over ‘offensive’ ‘big C’ joke

She's suffering from hay fever today

By Nancy Brown

This Morning host Alison Hammond came under fire today (April 15) after she made a joke about the “big C”.

Alison was hosting the show alongside Dermot O’Leary when she made the quip at the top of the show.

The star admitted she was feeling poorly, with Dermot voicing his concern for his co-host.

This Morning host Alison Hammond makes ‘big C’ joke

Dermot opened the show by saying to Alison: “I’m worried about you.”

He added: “Someone woke up halfway through the night – you’re a little dicky aren’t you.”

Alison confirmed: “A little bit yeah, with hayfever.”

It was then that she said she worried it was “the big C”.

Of course, when people usually refer to “the big C”, they’re talking about cancer.

In this instance, This Morning host Alison was talking about coronavirus.

Alison’s ‘big C’ quip

I was thinking ahh is it the big C, so I came in and did a test straight away and it is hayfever.

“I know the difference between feeling ill with hayfever and with, you know, the big C, so it’s definitely definitely… the big C,” she quipped.

“I’m joking. It’s definitely hayfever. I’ve got tissues, everything, don’t worry,” she assured Dermot.

I know the difference between feeling ill with hayfever and with, you know, the big C.

“So if I do start sneezing don’t worry. I’ve got pills, I’ve took two, you’re only meant to have one but I’m a big girl.”

She then asked her co-star: “Will you look after me today? Come a bit closer.”

After Dermot duly obliged, Alison declared: “I feel so much better.”

Alison Hammond in a coral top on This Morning with Dermot O'Leary
Alison hosted the show with Dermot O’Leary, who spoke of his concern for the star (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s no laughing matter’

However, viewers at home were none too pleased about the comments from Alison.

One said: “Calling Covid ‘the big C’ is a bit sick really. Just shut up Alison.”

A second said: “I would have thought the big C is cancer not COVID.”

Another added: “Eh ?? The Big C ?? That’s cancer to me.”

“Really @thismorning?!” said another.

“She upset many viewers of This Morning by talking she hasn’t got the BIG C! Many do have the BIG C and it’s no laughing matter like Alison thinks it is.

“Maybe just say COVID in future instead of trying to be cool and getting it so wrong,” they added.

“Really disgusted at Alison’s comment about The Big C!” another raged.

“People and families who are suffering from cancer would and do not appreciate her referring to COVID as the big C. This is not okay!

“It’s far from professional, it’s offensive and upsetting to many viewers!” they concluded.

