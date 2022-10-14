Alison Hammond admits ‘shameful’ and ‘embarrassing’ mishap at NTAs with Dermot O’Leary

Alison Hammond revealed an awkward mishap at the NTAs last night on This Morning today.

On Friday (October 14), Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary thanked viewers for voting This Morning the Best Daytime Show at the award ceremony.

“We are so very very grateful. You are officially watching Britain’s best daytime show everyone! Thank you so much for voting,” gushed Alison.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘I don’t want to go to school today mum,'” Dermot replied.

Alison then went on to confess an “embarrassing” mistake.

Alison admitted she mistakenly thought she had also won the award for Best Presenter.

She was nominated alongside the likes of Ant and Dec, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh, with the prize eventually going to the Geordie duo.

“The funniest moment was – obviously I was up for an award – and I heard ‘Ant and Dec’ being called but I heard ‘Alison’. In my head, I heard ‘Alison’,” she told viewers.

“So then I reached across to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’ and Dermot went, ‘No. They didn’t say Alison.’ I was so shameful. It’s so embarrassing!”

“I wasn’t joking,” added Alison.” I said ‘Did they say Alison babes?’ And you went ‘no’. But what a great night! We are truly, truly, the whole team, they all work incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award.”

Fans had hoped that Alison would take home the gong over Ant & Dec, but sadly that didn’t happen in the end.

It didn’t stop fans from complaining, with one tweeting: “Can Ant and Dec not step aside from nomination next year and give someone else the credit which they deserve too? Just a suggestion.”

A second ranted: “Alison Hammond you were robbed #NTAs.”

What else happened on the show?

Meanwhile, Alison confessed on This Morning recently that she once lost 10k without even noticing.

She revealed: “I got my car serviced and I paid for the service, and I didn’t notice until they phoned me that they charged me £10,000 for the service.

“They charged me £10,000! They noticed a month later and phoned me up and said we’ve overcharged you. It was £1,000 but they charged me £10,000 and I didn’t even notice.”

As a result, numerous This Morning viewers rushed to Twitter to question how Alison didn’t realise such a huge sum was missing.

“So Alison didn’t even notice being charged 10k and jokes about it??? By saying that you’ve just lost my support. No need to rub our noses in it. No need,” ranted one annoyed viewer.

“Alright Alison we get it you have money not to notice 10k missing,” tweeted another.

