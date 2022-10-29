Alison Hammond’s net worth and staggering This Morning wages ‘revealed’

Alison Hammond has a huge net worth and a star that’s firmly on the rise – and she certainly needs no introduction.

The iconic TV personality, who has been gracing our TV screens for two decades, has a career that keeps going from strength to strength.

So it’s no wonder Alison boasts a pretty epic net worth – not to mention her apparent ‘staggering’ This Morning wage…

Alison Hammond shot to fame back in 2002 (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Alison Hammond become famous?

Since breaking onto the scene back in the early naughties, Alison won the hearts of the nation with her bubbly and infectious personality.

The 47-year-old star’s informal, down-to-earth interview style on This Morning has led to a huge range of TV offers and presenting opportunities.

The future TV star started out working as a holiday rep and entertainer in Tunisia.

But it was in 2002 when Alison rocketed into the public eye after appearing on the third series of Big Brother.

The show became a catapult for her career as she began working as a presenter on This Morning the same year.

Alison Hammond reportedly gets paid a huge sum for her This Morning role (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s This Morning wage ‘revealed’

Since her time on This Morning, Alison has managed to bag a contract with the ITV show worth a staggering £600,000 a year, OK! claims.

Alongside her regular presenting gig on the ITV show, over the years Alison has appeared on everything from Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity MasterChef to The Dumping Ground and Doctors.

Alison also entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2010, and became the fourth contestant to leave the show.

The Brummie star appeared on Strictly Come Dancing too, back in 2014 – ultimately coming in 10th place.

Since 2021, she has starred as a judge on the BBC competition show I Can See Your Voice.

And she appears as a guest on The Wheel tonight (October 29).

Alison stars on I Can See Your Voice with Amanda Holden (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond’s incredible net worth

All of these TV appearances and credits are believed to have topped up her earnings nicely – contributing to the overall figure significantly.

According to OK!, the estimated net worth of Alison is £1 million.

However, if that seems a little low considering how busy she is, The Sun reports the TV star is estimated to be worth anywhere in between £1 million and £ 4 million.

But it’s not just the TV world Alison has been conquering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In The Style (@inthestyle)

Alison Hammond’s huge six-figure In The Style salary

Last year, Alison announced her collaboration with fashion brand In The Style.

The TV star is believed to be receiving a hefty six-figure sum for the collaboration.

What’s more, she was once the face of Crown Bingo and DFS Furnishings.

Her reported net worth is before her new In The Style salary kicks in. So we can only presume it’ll be a lot bigger!

Alison is on The Wheel on BBC One at 5.50pm. She’s also on I Can See Your Voice tonight (October 29) at 9.10pm on BBC One.

