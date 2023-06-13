Alison Hammond ‘heartbroken’ amid claims she was ‘used’ by Holly Willoughby

Alison Hammond is reportedly “heartbroken” amid claims she was “used” by her fellow This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

The report follows claims from Eamonn Holmes in his GB News interview. The former This Morning host, who previously worked with both Alison and Holly, branded their friendship “nonsense”. Speaking to Dan Wootton, Eamonn said it was “disgusting” how Holly “uses” Alison.

Holly and Alison have hosted This Morning together many times. They’ve also shared social media posts where they’ve spent time with each other outside of work. As a result, Alison is now reportedly “heartbroken” about the claims.

Holly and Alison have co-hosted This Morning many times together (Credit: YouTube)

‘The last thing Holly wants is to fall out with Alison’

It appears that Eamonn’s comments have caused a rift for Holly and Alison – but that rift is directed towards Eamonn himself.

A source alleged to Heat World that the “last thing Holly wants is to fall out with Alison“. They then went on to claim: “Alison was really upset by her name getting mentioned in his interview [with Dan Wootton on GB News]. He claimed that she was never given the time of day by Holly or Phil until her profile grew and she became popular with the public, but Alison said she has never felt used and has always felt her experience on This Morning is a positive one.

“If anything, she’s just grateful for the producers taking a chance on a former reality TV star at a time when a lot of people from Big Brother were looked down upon. She’s heartbroken that Eamonn would drag her into this. She’s always got on with Holly.”

She’s heartbroken Eamonn would drag her into this.

It’s been an emotional time for Alison, who struggled to contain her tears when talking about the scandal on This Morning.

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for comment.

Eamonn claimed Holly and Alison’s friendship is ‘nonsense’ (Credit: YouTube/GB News)

Eamonn’s claims in full

Despite Alison reportedly insisting her friendship with Holly is genuine, with the pair having a “girls’ therapy night” back in March, Eamonn doesn’t believe the friendship is genuine.

During his GB News interview, he said: “This nonsense that goes on that Holly Willoughby now has Alison Hammond as her best friend. And it’s Alison Hammond’s birthday party and Alison Hammond goes to Holly Willoughby’s select night out with her friends. This wouldn’t have happened two years ago. Are you kidding? Alison has been on that programme 30 years.”

Eamonn claimed their friendship only blossomed as a way for Holly to “use” Alison. He also added: “And I’m sure there was very little contact between her and the presenters. But then it all changed. They use people, just use other people. It’s disgusting. And it’s tolerated.”

