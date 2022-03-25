Alison Hammond compares her height to This Morning co-host Dermot O'Leary's for cheeky sex joke
Alison Hammond compares her height to This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary’s for cheeky sex joke

She joked he was fibbing about his height

By Robert Leigh

Alison Hammond amused This Morning viewers earlier today as she compared her height to that of Dermot O’Leary’s.

Presenter Alison, 47, teased her co-host as part of a cheeky sex joke during Friday’s (March 25) show.

It is thought Alison’s is nearly 5 foot 9 inches tall. Dermot also reckons he’s around that height himself.

But when the co-hosts went back to back, she certainly seemed to have the edge on Dermot when it comes to height.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hamond compare height on This Morning
What’s a few inches between friends and co-hosts? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Alison Hammond: Her cheeky height joke

Telly fave Alison had fans at home chuckling as she pretended to console Dermot.

She implied height – or lack thereof – has no impact on a person’s sex skills.

Alison joked: “We’re all the same height horizontally!”

Former Big Brother contestant Alison also took a jab by suggesting shorter people may fib about their real height in situations such as dating apps.

Alison compared Dermot to “one of those people who lie about their height on Tinder”.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hamond compare height on This Morning
Poor Dermot O’Leary bore the brunt of Alison Hammond and her height jokes (Credit: ITV Hub)

She later told him: “You do realise you can come a little closer to me now?”

And as Dermot did so, she took another shot, remarking: “Aw, look how tall I am to you!”

Dermot responded: “That’s not fair!”

We’re all the same height horizontally aren’t we?

However, Alison did say she would still swipe right on Dermot, if he wasn’t married.

“You know what, we’re all the same height horizontally aren’t we?” she laughed.

How fans reacted

Several viewers tweeted about the moment on social media as they watched along.

“We’re all the same height horizontally haha #ThisMorning,” one person wrote, repeating Alison’s line and adding a couple of laughing emojis.

Another person echoed that, but with crying laughing emojis, posting: “All the same height horizontally #ThisMorning.”

And yet another viewer was so entertained they posted a GIF reaction showing someone laughing so much that milk came out of their nose.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

