Alison Hammond distracts viewers with appearance as she returns to host This Morning

Alison Hammond left viewers gobsmacked as they claimed she has lost weight on her return to This Morning today (January 4).

The 46-year-old star marked the show’s first episode of 2022 as she hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary.

But it was her stunning appearance that really caught the attention of fans.

This Morning viewers were stunned over Alison Hammond’s appearance (Credit: ITV)

Has Alison Hammond lost weight?

Alison and Dermot are standing in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this week.

Opening the show, Alison went on to discuss her Christmas Day with Josie Gibson after spending the festive holiday together.

She shared: “Well, Christmas Day was the best. I was hoping Josie was going to bring me some money, but she didn’t.

“In fact, she actually said, ‘Alison, unfortunately, the presents didn’t arrive.'”

But as Alison made her jolly return to the show, viewers couldn’t help but comment on her appearance.

According to the some, the presenter looked different in a leopard print maxi dress.

Viewers believe that Alison has lost weight (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers praise Alison

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Alison looks good like she’s lost a lot of weight! #ThisMorning.”

Another agreed: “Yes, I thought that too.”

A third added: “#ThisMorning I’m sure I’m not the only one who looks like Alison has lost weight and looks better for it.”

She’s lost a lot of weight!

In addition, a fourth said: “Alison looks stunning #ThisMorning.”

Responding to the message, another said: “Was just thinking that myself. I can see a lot of weight loss too. She’s such a beautiful looking women no matter her weight. Love her.”

A sixth gushed: “I think Alison looks lovely and has definitely lost weight.”

Weight struggles

Alison has always been open about her weight struggles over the years, having previously had a gastric band fitted in 2014.

However, her body rejected it and she couldn’t “keep down one bite of food”.

In her book, she shared: “I was sick a lot. I couldn’t keep anything down. It was really distressing, I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.”

Years after having the band removed, Alison was told that she was pre-diabetic.

Thankfully, she decided to tackle the problem by cutting out sugar and exercising regularly.

Speaking to The Sun, Alison explained: “I feel a lot better. I’m not weighing myself, because you feel it in your clothes.

“I’m doing really well.”

