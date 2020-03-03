Alison Hammond breaks down in tears over weight struggles on Celebs Go Dating

Alison Hammond broke down in tears on Celebs Go Dating last night, admitting her weight issues are because she 'doesn't love' herself.

The This Morning presenter, 45, made the heartbreaking admission on camera while talking to dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

Alison Hamond broke down over her weight issues on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison has struggled to find love on the E4 dating show and in last night's episode, Anna told her she wasn't trying hard enough on dates.

Anna went on to ask: "Have you ever felt any hurt through a relationship?"

Breaking down in tears, Alison revealed her parents' divorce still affects her attitude to herself and relationships.

Alsion said: "Just with my dad… it’s just abandonment issues.

Maybe I’m not ready for a relationship yet. Because I don’t love me

"I was always happy for my mum, I wanted her to be happy, because he wasn’t there for her."

Alison opened up while talking to the dating experts (Credit: Channel 4)

She then heartbreakingly added: "I think that’s the reason why I put on so much weight, because I don’t care, I don’t love myself.

"Maybe I’m not ready for a relationship yet. Because I don’t love me."

Alison recently admitted to taking a shine to fellow Celebs Go Dating star James Locke - but sadly, feelings weren't reciprocated.

Alsion revealed on This Morning: "He actually said, 'Alison, you're my perfect girlfriend personality-wise.' - I was absolutely devastated.

"So I went to the gym and worked out! So personality-wise I'm his perfect girl."

Alison in looking for love in Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Host Holly Willoughby was shocked and said: "That's so rude!"

At the end of the interview, Phillip Schofield pointed out that Alison had revealed she didn't find love on the show.

Alison said: "I've given it away, haven't I?"

