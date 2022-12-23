Alison Hammond fans bemused as they all ask the same question about her house

Alison Hammond fans all made the same comment about the presenter’s house today after seeing it on This Morning.

Viewers got a glimpse into Alison‘s home as she joined Andi Peters and Josie Gibson via video link.

Alison has just finished her own stint of presenting on the show, after co-hosting with Dermot O’Leary last week.

But today, on the final This Moning before Christmas, she was discussing her new show In At The Rich End, which airs tonight (December 23) on ITV at 9pm.

Alison Hammond called out

But as she discussed her upcoming programme with Josie, viewers all spotted something in Alison’s home.

It didn’t escape Andi Peters either, who brought it up.

The 52-year-old TV veteran said: “This takes me back to Covid days when we used to interview everyone by Zoom and the first thing you do is you look around the person’s house.”

When he spotted a cushion that had her face printed on, he said: “You’ve got a cushion of yourself!”

Alison proudly told him: “I actually robbed one from This Morning. We did a day where I was the editor and they had cushions everywhere and everyone stole them, that was the only cushion that was left.”

She leaned over and picked up another cushion, this one had an ITV logo on. Alison said: “I’ve got this one as well!”

Fans loved the spot, sharing their delight on Twitter.

One viewer gushed: “Gotta love Hammond, she is a vibe #thismorning”

A second bemused viewer tweeted: “Is there anything *more* Alison Hammond than Alison Hammond with an Alison Hammond cushion on her sofa?”

Another was a bit confused at her choice of soft furnishings, tweeting: “Why would you have a cushion with your own face on??? Plus Alison looks great with straight hair.”

Another meanie cruelly added: “Alison loves herself with her face on that cushion #thismorning.”

Others couldn’t help but comment on how well Alison is looking.

“Alison is looking great after the weight loss,” one fan commented, while another noted: “Alison is looking so healthy and happy.”

Alison Hammond appeared on This Morning as a guest today (Credit: ITV)

Alison teases new project

Always a fan favourite, we might be set to be more of Alison in the new year, after she teased a new project she’s part of.

She revealed she has been working on something with her This Morning co-host and close friend Josie Gibson.

The pair both rose to fame on Big Brother and have previously worked on Staycation Showdown together.

Alison Hammond presents This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

And it seems the pair will be hitting the road again together, on a travel-related project.

When talking about how she’d found her time co-presenting with Dermot O’Leary, she broke the news.

Speaking to Mail Online, she said: “It is amazing. Being together makes us smile the most! And for 2023 I’m doing some more travels with Josie again for This Morning too which will be fun…”

