Alison Hammond: Back To School impressed viewers, but a number of those watching demanded that British children be taught more about black history.

The This Morning favourite, 45, presented an ITV documentary on Tuesday (October 6) evening about the black figures hidden from Britain’s history.

Viewers praised Alison Hammond for her Back To School documentary (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Alison Hammond’s ITV documentary?

One of the inspirational people she explored was Walter Tull, one of the first black players in English football and the first black officer in the British Army.

He played for Tottenham Hotspur and in one scene, the club honoured his memory with a tribute to him for his great-nephew, Ed Finlayson.

It featured Ed, great-nephew of Walter Tull (Credit: ITV)

Pictures of Walter featured on the big screens at Spurs’ stadium, while emotive music played and on-screen messages outlined his incredible achievements.

Following his football career, Walter died in the First World War while fighting at the Battle of the Somme.

Alison Hammond: Back To School had viewers demanding more black history lessons in schools (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think of Alison Hammond: Back To School?

Reacting to the programme on Twitter, a number of viewers called for British schools to teach children more about black history. Furthermore, some said they felt “disgusted” at the current education system.

One said: “#AlisonBackToSchool #BlackHistoryMonth Brilliant, made me laugh and made me cry. It’s long overdue for [schools to highlight these stories on the] curriculum. Inclusion is essential, well done #AlisonHammond and #ITV.”

Feel so deeply disgusted with our education system.

Another tweeted: “#alisonhammond my husband and I watched your documentary, you made us laugh so much and the black history discoveries were so amazing! Well done. I hope for my black children’s sake they make this compulsory in schools, sooner [rather] than later… fantastic programme.”

#AlisonBackToSchool #BlackHistoryMonth

Additionally, a third wrote: “Have to say that #alisonhammondbacktoschool @AlisonHammond is absolutely incredible. I’m learning so much stuff that I wish [I learned at] school and feel so deeply disgusted with our education system. Teach black history in schools! #BlackLivesMatter #BlackHistoryMonth.”

“Now we are talking!” someone else said. “#Alisonhammondbacktoschool this should be on the national curriculum… we need to see more of @AlisonHammond on our TV… and more inclusivity on TV and in schools! Just loving this! Well done #ITV.”

– Alison Hammond: Back To School is available to stream now on ITV Hub

Do you think schools need to do more to teach black history? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.