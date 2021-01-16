This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have beaten predecessors Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in the ratings, it has been claimed.

The ITV magazine show caused a storm when it announced Alison, 45, and Dermot, 47, would take over from the beloved pair on Fridays.

However, it seems its decision was justified if the ratings are anything to go by.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary made a strong start on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

How well is Alison Hammond doing on This Morning?

According to The Sun, the pair attracted 1.41million viewers for their debut show on January 8.

This was 200,000 more than Eamonn and Ruth’s final show in December.

However, the veteran husband-and-wife team of Eamonn and Ruth did pull in a higher audience share (23%).

Eamonn and Ruth wished the pair well (Credit: ITV)

How did Eamonn and Ruth sign off?

On their last show, Eamonn thanked viewers for their support and asked them to welcome the new presenting duo.

“Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in,” he said.

And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.

“We appreciate all the love that you’ve sent us today, we send it all back to you.”

Loving Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning great duo! Uplifting and positive. Much needed as we start this crazy 2021 👏🏽 — Bekind 💁🏽‍♀️ 🇪🇸🇬🇧 (@JisselMind) January 8, 2021

Dermot and Alison’s debut on the Friday morning show was greeted with positive reactions.

One viewer took to Twitter and wrote: “Loving Alison and Dermot #ThisMorning great duo!

“Uplifting and positive. Much needed as we start this crazy year.”

Another said: “@AlisonHammond & @radioleary on #ThisMorning are a breath of fresh air! Loving it.”

This Morning declined to comment on this story.

Alison made mistake during an interview with Graham Norton (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Alison on her first show?

Despite the positive vibes, Alison did make a terrible gaffe on the debut show.

During an interview with Graham Norton, Alison asked the chatshow host whether he still had his dog.

When Graham replied it had actually died, Alison was mortified.

“Oh, I’m gutted, I’m so sorry, I’m absolutely devastated,” she said.

