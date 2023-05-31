Dermot and Alison called out for laughing on This Morning after guest detailed cruel death ordeal

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been called out for laughing after a guest shared a cruel story with The Dogfather on the show today (May 31).

Speaking on today’s show, a woman named Daisy phoned the studio and explained to pet expert Graeme Hall that her Patterdale Terrier had killed two baby rabbits while out on a walk.

However, while the hosts let out an “awww” at news of the deaths, their giggles did come under fire…

Alison and Dermot called out for laughing on This Morning

Daisy said: “So it’s quite interesting on walks. She’s not off of the long lead yet, we’ve been trying to practice recall. And she does it quite well on the long lead majority of the time.”

She then added: “What I’m worried about, is last week on the long lead, you caught two baby rabbits and killed them, which doesn’t bother me much. It’s part of her nature. But I think what I’m most worried about is the day we try letting her off the lead and she’s chasing something and she gets to a road. Will she stop?”

The Dogfather then said that he had the same breed of dog. He went on to joke that his dog going blind due to old age “stopped all the problems”, to which Alison and Dermot chuckled.

Viewers react

Despite the presenters laughing at Graeme’s joke and not the woman’s story, a few fans felt it was insensitive. Furthermore, taking to Twitter, others said they weren’t too pleased that the caller featured on the show at all.

And why did Dermot and Alison think it was something to laugh at?

One person wrote: “#ThisMorning I am absolutely appalled at the first call to The Dogfather on today’s show. The caller states that her dog killed two rabbits and said it didn’t bother her!!!! Very upsetting.”

A second added: “And why did Dermot and Alison think it was something to laugh at? #ThisMorning.”

Another commented: “I’m disgusted at the piece on #ThisMorning with the DogFather when a woman on video said she was out with her dog and it killed two baby rabbits. She then said she wasn’t bothered about that. Why was this allowed?”

And a fourth said: “And Dermot and Alison sat there chuckling along #ThisMorning.”

This Morning future

This Morning has been surrounded by controversy following Phillip Schofield’s departure. It’s now been reported that ITV is currently looking for Phillip’s replacement to host the show alongside Holly Willoughby after the half-term.

A source alleged to the Mirror: “Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal. Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when she returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers. Holly is determined to stay put. The only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

