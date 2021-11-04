Up-and-coming young actress Alice Nokes appears in Channel 5 crime drama Dalgliesh tonight (November 4).

The 22-year-old star might be familiar to viewers and fans of a certain Cockney soap.

But who did she play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

Alice plays student nurse Pardoe in Dalgliesh (Credit: Channel 5)

Who does Alice Nokes play in Dalgliesh?

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) is sent to investigate the death of a student nurse at a training college.

There, he finds a whole range of suspects, from the students themselves to the sisters and matrons.

Alice plays student Julia Pardoe, a flirty student nurse who could be hiding something.

Could she be behind the murder and all the foul goings-on at the college?

And if so, why?

Alice as Courtney Mitchell in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Dalgliesh star Alice Nokes play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

Alice played Courtney Mitchell in EastEnders for 12 episodes in 2016.

The young actress said at the time: “I was so excited [when I got the part]!

“To be a part of such an experienced cast and in one of the most renowned families in British soaps… it was a dream come true!”

The daughter of Grant Mitchell and Tiffany, Alice’s appearance as Courtney saw her arrive in the Square around the time of Peggy’s funeral.

She meets with Sharon and wants to know why she and Grant weren’t invited to her grandmother’s burial, which leads to a power struggle between Grant and Phil.

Involved in a storyline with Mark Fowler, she then decided to go back to Portugal with her dad, Grant.

The part was only a short-term appearance.

What else has Alice been in?

Alice has already starred in some huge series for someone so young.

Along with EastEnders, she also popped up in the hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones for one episode.

She played Willa, a Wildling child who was stranded at the outpost of Hardhome before it was ransacked by the White Walkers and the Night King.

Alice also played the iconic character of Ann Boleyn in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Spanish Princess, in 2020.

And that’s not all – there was another huge show for Alice in 2020.

She played Rosie in the hit Apple+ TV football drama, Ted Lasso.

Is Alice single?

Alice was born in Sutton and with two siblings.

However, it’s not known if Alice is currently single or in a relationship.

Dalgliesh is on Channel 5 tonight (November 4) at 9pm.