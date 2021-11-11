Alice Evans broke down in tears as she discussed her “nasty” divorce from husband Ioan Gruffudd on Lorraine.

The couple’s relationship hit the headlines earlier this year, after the actress tweeted that her husband was leaving her and their two kids.

But as Alice emotionally discussed her martial struggles today (November 11), some viewers were divided over the chat.

Alice Evans broke down as she discussed her divorce on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Alice Evans on Lorraine

Appearing on the show on Thursday, Alice went into detail on the moment she knew “something was very wrong” in her marriage.

She shared: “Only when my husband came back from his last season of a show called Harrow that he’s been filming in Australia. He came back briefly in 2020 for a few months because the filming got discontinued, because of Covid.

“Everything was fine, it was wonderful and then he went back in August 2020 for about five weeks to finish it off, and we were so pleased to get him out of the country. I felt like a bit of a fool.”

I’m still a little bit in shock

Breaking down in tears, Alice added: “You know you can sometimes see on the computer, you can sometimes see the plane flying. I stayed up all night and watched it come back here, back to LA. And he said he was back and he came in and he hugged the kids, and then just very dryly gave me a kiss on the cheek.

“And that was how I knew something was very wrong.”

The mum-of-two admitted that Ioan‘s change of heart was completely unexpected.

Alice and Ioan in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I thought it was never going to happen to me,” she said, adding, “He told me within the first few days – I just don’t love you anymore.

“I’m not questioning his right to feel that – I’m not bashing him – but it was so out of the blue.”

Following their bitter split, Ioan has moved on with new girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

Alice speaks about Ioan’s new relationship

The actor recently went public with Bianca, which Alice only discovered following his Instagram post.

She broke down: “I think I was owed more than an Instagram after 20 years of marriage and two children. It was a little bit cowardly.

“So I’m still a little bit in shock about that and a little bit in shock about the way some of the people who must’ve known.”

Lorraine Kelly quizzed Alice over her martial struggles (Credit: ITV)

During the chat, Alice also claimed that her ex-husband refuses to speak to her.

She also predicts a “very long and messy divorce ahead”.

However, the emotional interview didn’t sit well with some viewers at home.

How did Lorraine viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “If #Lorraine was worried about her, she would have declined to interview her. What an exploitative interview.”

The user added: “She needs to be speaking to a counsellor and not #Lorraine who is exploiting her pain as it’s still sounds raw for her.”

A third wrote: “@reallorraine What are you doing???? Why are you interviewing someone who is clearly hurting. And if he didn’t love her anymore is that not ok???

“I’m disappointed in you for having this on the show. #Lorraine @ITV.”

If #lorraine was worried about her, she would have declined to interview her. What an exploitative interview — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) November 11, 2021

She needs to be speaking to a counsellor and not #lorraine who is exploiting her pain as it’s still sounds raw for her — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) November 11, 2021

@reallorraine what are you doing???? Why are you interviewing someone who is clearly hurting. And if he didn't love her anymore is that not ok ???? I'm disappointed in you for having this on the show. #lorraine @ITV — I'm just me (@Sianeybrook) November 11, 2021

Just gross that Lorraine was exploiting that poor Alice who is still clearly in so much pain.

But Clearly Lorraine and her cronies cannot see that she was in pain. #Lorraine — Jay Warne (@Jaywarne1994) November 11, 2021

#lorraine cringed all the way through that interview. She needs professional help, not to be exploited on national bloody TV 🤦‍♀️ Poor woman looks devastated — Willow (@laurakwillis) November 11, 2021

I’m worried about you. No you’re bloody well not. You wouldn’t be exploiting them if you had any concerns for their well-being. Cut the crap 💩. #lorraine — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) November 11, 2021

@AliceEvansGruff my heart goes out to you❤️20 years deserves respect,reason&consideration!He has given u none of that.I really hope u find happiness and joy again & look at your children and thank God for them. In the words of @ArianaGrande Thank you,next. #StayStrong #lorraine — Cat (@catvallely) November 11, 2021

@AliceEvansGruff saw your interview on #lorraine and going through something very similar, you are amazing and stay strong #beautifullady, #inspiration — linda (@linda83355137) November 11, 2021

Just watched @AliceEvansGruff’s interview on #Lorraine. Heartbreaking to hear to her pain and the suffering she’s going through. Hope you are okay 💚💚 — Liam Benjamin Preston BEM (@lbpreston) November 11, 2021

In addition, a fourth said: “Just gross that Lorraine was exploiting that poor Alice who is still clearly in so much pain. But clearly Lorraine and her cronies cannot see that she was in pain #Lorraine.”

A fifth tweeted: “#Lorraine cringed all the way through that interview. She needs professional help, not to be exploited on national bloody TV. Poor woman looks devastated.”

Another fumed: “I’m worried about you. No you’re bloody well not. You wouldn’t be exploiting them if you had any concerns for their well-being. Cut the crap.”

Fans show support to Alice

Meanwhile, others sympathised for Alice on the show.

One posted: “@AliceEvansGruff My heart goes out to you! 20 years deserves respect, reason & consideration! He has given you none of that.

“I really hope u find happiness and joy again & look at your children and thank God for them. In the words of @ArianaGrande Thank You, Next. #StayStrong #Lorraine.”

A second shared: “@AliceEvansGruff saw your interview on #Lorraine and going through something very similar, you are amazing and stay strong #beautifullady, #inspiration.”

A third said: “Just watched @AliceEvansGruff’s interview on #Lorraine. Heartbreaking to hear to her pain and the suffering she’s going through. Hope you are okay.”

A fourth posted: “I’m so proud of you @AliceEvansGruff. You’ve got lots of people on here that will support you all hours of the day. Never wanted to hug someone so much!!”

