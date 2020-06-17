Alexander Armstrong in the Land of the Midnight Sun: Viewers in hysterics as 'Ant and Dec' pop up

ITV viewers were stunned last night as presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's names appeared to crop up in Alexander Armstrong's travel documentary series Land of the Midnight Sun.

During the second episode of the series, which first aired in 2015, the Pointless host embarked on a chartered flight from Iceland to Constable Point in Greenland, one of the world's most remote airports.

What happened in episode two?

Alexander Armstrong tours the article circle in ITV's Land of the Midnight Sun (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Pointless host Alexander Armstrong shows off dramatic new lockdown hair

From there, he met up with two elite Danish soldiers who spend years at a time out on military patrol across the frozen wastes.

The pair rely on a team of dogs to get around. They explained that the animals eat just once a day.

The soldiers also demonstrated to Alexander how they get the dogs to sit before giving them chunks of a special type of food full of fat and protein.

In episode two, he met up with elite Danish soldiers patrolling Greenland (Credit: ITV)

The man then proceeded to shout something that sounded a lot like 'Dec' along with a phrase that sounded like 'Ant and'.

Alexander, immediately noticing the similarity to the names of the presenting duo, started happily shouting "Ant and Dec!" as he chucked pieces of the food to the dogs.

What did viewers on Twitter say?

The instructions for the dogs sounded exactly like 'Ant and Dec' (Credit: ITV)

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Viewers were in hysterics on Twitter.

One said: "@XanderArmstrong 'Ant and Dec'. Ha. Love it! #LandoftheMidnightSun."

Another wrote, alongside a string of laughing emojis: "Ant n Dec #landofthemidnightsun."

A third quipped: "Those dogs are slightly more disciplined than Ant and Dec, though @XanderArmstrong @antanddec #landofthemidnightsun."

Those dogs are slightly more disciplined than ant and dec though😉😉 @XanderArmstrong @antanddec #landofthemidnightsun — Vicky Jones (@VickyJx) June 16, 2020

Read more: Alexander Armstrong reveals The Chase's Bradley Walsh tries to 'sabotage' Pointless

Elsewhere in the episode, Alexander got to try his hand at a traditional form of Icelandic wrestling and went snorkelling in some of the world's clearest waters.

He also wore a seal- and fox-skin outfit to protect himself against temperatures of -25C during a sled trip to a remote Inuit community.

- Alexander Armstrong in the Land of the Midnight Sun concludes on Tuesday (June 23) at 9pm on ITV

Are you enjoying the repeats of the series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of it.