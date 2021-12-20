Alex Scott supported by fans after vile trolls mock her appearance during Sports Personality Of The Year

Alex Scott was supported by fans after vile trolls took to social media to mock her during BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, also known as SPOTY.

The former footie star, 37, presented the Beeb’s annual celebration of the great and the good in the sporting world.

And although Alex looked stunning, she received more online hate.

Alex loved stunning last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Alex Scott during SPOTY?

Alex presented the shindig alongside Gary Lineker, Claire Balding and Gabby Logan at Media City in Manchester.

And she looked stunning dressed in a silver and white dress, complete with sparkly sleeves.

However, the outfit didn’t go down well with some, with one mean-spirited troll saying: “Why is Alex Scott dressed like an extra from Star Wars?”

But it didn’t take long for fans to support the star in the face of the online trolls.

@AlexScott just wanted to message you to say I watched spoty tonight and I thought you looked amazing just ignore the negative comments and carry on with the great job your going — Morrowroger (@Morrowroger1) December 20, 2021

I honestly will never understand the constant barrage of hate on Twitter from middle aged white men everytime Alex Scott is on TV. She is bloody brilliant, hard working and a genuinely nice person. #SPOTY — Emma Cookson (@Emma_Cookson) December 19, 2021

Was Alex Scott stunning on #Spoty or what? — Marcus Smith (@mgvsmith) December 19, 2021

Suddenly Middle Aged Men on here have turned into fashion and hair experts to advise Alex Scott’ on her looks! Bless them🤷‍♀️ #SPOTY — kate (@bellll1974) December 19, 2021

I see Alex Scott is getting abuse again for what she is wearing. Christ who tf cares?! These men complaining about her looks is a disguise for their blatant sexism. Now there's the uncomfortable truth for them!! #SPOTY — Dee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DeeWCee_) December 19, 2021

How did Alex’s fans react to the trolls?

One said on Twitter: “@AlexScott just wanted to message you to say I watched SPOTY tonight and I thought you looked amazing just ignore the negative comments and carry on with the great job [you’re] going.”

Another wrote: “I honestly will never understand the constant barrage of hate on Twitter from middle aged white men everytime Alex Scott is on TV.

“She is bloody brilliant, hard working and a genuinely nice person.”

A third gushed: “Was Alex Scott stunning on #Spoty or what?”

A fourth added: “Suddenly Middle Aged Men on here have turned into fashion and hair experts to advise Alex Scott on her looks! Bless them.”

Finally one accused the trolls of “sexism”.

“I see Alex Scott is getting abuse again for what she is wearing,” they said.

“Christ who tf cares?! These men complaining about her looks is a disguise for their blatant sexism. Now there’s the uncomfortable truth for them!!”

Fans got behind Alex (Credit: BBC)

What else has Alex been up to this year?

Alex has had a fantastic year, with presenting jobs for the Olympics, Football Focus and quiz show The Tournament all secured.

However, her quiz-presenting debut attracted a mixed reaction from viewers.

One said: “Is there nothing the #bbc @bbc will stop at to get #AlexScott on every programme #boring #Bland #humourless.”

But Alex got support from others, with one saying: “Just watched The Tournament with @AlexScott great quiz show and great host!!!”