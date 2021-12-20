Fans defended Alex Scott after vile trolls mocked her on SPOTY
TV

Alex Scott supported by fans after vile trolls mock her appearance during Sports Personality Of The Year

Fans defended Alex and her outfit

By Paul Hirons

Alex Scott was supported by fans after vile trolls took to social media to mock her during BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, also known as SPOTY.

The former footie star, 37, presented the Beeb’s annual celebration of the great and the good in the sporting world.

And although Alex looked stunning, she received more online hate.

Alex loved stunning last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Alex Scott during SPOTY?

Alex presented the shindig alongside Gary Lineker, Claire Balding and Gabby Logan at Media City in Manchester.

And she looked stunning dressed in a silver and white dress, complete with sparkly sleeves.

Read more: Alex Scott partner: Who has the Who Do You Think You Are? star been linked to?

However, the outfit didn’t go down well with some, with one mean-spirited troll saying: “Why is Alex Scott dressed like an extra from Star Wars?”

But it didn’t take long for fans to support the star in the face of the online trolls.

How did Alex’s fans react to the trolls?

One said on Twitter: “@AlexScott just wanted to message you to say I watched SPOTY tonight and I thought you looked amazing just ignore the negative comments and carry on with the great job [you’re] going.”

Another wrote: “I honestly will never understand the constant barrage of hate on Twitter from middle aged white men everytime Alex Scott is on TV.

“She is bloody brilliant, hard working and a genuinely nice person.”

A third gushed: “Was Alex Scott stunning on #Spoty or what?”

A fourth added: “Suddenly Middle Aged Men on here have turned into fashion and hair experts to advise Alex Scott on her looks! Bless them.”

Finally one accused the trolls of “sexism”.

“I see Alex Scott is getting abuse again for what she is wearing,” they said.

“Christ who tf cares?! These men complaining about her looks is a disguise for their blatant sexism. Now there’s the uncomfortable truth for them!!”

Viewers gave their verdict on The Tournament with Alex Scott
Fans got behind Alex (Credit: BBC)

What else has Alex been up to this year?

Alex has had a fantastic year, with presenting jobs for the Olympics, Football Focus and quiz show The Tournament all secured.

However, her quiz-presenting debut attracted a mixed reaction from viewers.

Read more: New Alex Scott quiz show The Tournament sparks mixed reaction from viewers 

One said: “Is there nothing the #bbc @bbc will stop at to get #AlexScott on every programme #boring #Bland #humourless.”

But Alex got support from others, with one saying: “Just watched The Tournament with @AlexScott great quiz show and great host!!!”

