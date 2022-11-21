Alex Scott recently opened up about her parents, but who are they and what has she said about their “abusive” relationship?

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Alex addressed her upbringing in memoir How (Not) To Be Strong, published in October.

Furthermore, her mother Carol previously appeared in Who Do You Think You Are? as Alex looked into her family’s ancestry.

But her book also contained shocking claims about her immediate background – and Alex admits her painful memories are still “raw”.

Alex Scott on her parents

In How (Not) To Be Strong, Alex – currently in Qatar to present BBC coverage of the World Cup – recalls her father Tony as a “controlling violent drunk” who was “stupidly cruel”.

Alex also reportedly alleges she and her brother would often hear him beating their mother.

One incident was said to be so violent Alex believed her mother had died.

Another occasion allegedly saw a young Alex forced to throw her toys away.

Furthermore, Alex is said to have been so traumatised by her experiences she is still unable to hug her mother or brother Ronnie.

Alex Scott’s father denies her claims

However, in an interview with the Daily Mail, Tony denied accusations of domestic abuse.

Tony, who left Alex’s mother when the future football star was seven, said: “I have no idea why she’s saying all this stuff.

“I was raised in a strict but loving Jamaican family. I taught her discipline, I did a lot to help her.”

He continued: “Perhaps she is judging me by today’s standards. People were a lot tougher back then. But I was never violent, that’s just not me. I never beat Alex or anyone else in the family or did anything like that.”

‘I can visualise it like it was yesterday’

Within days of that interview with her father at the start of October, Alex revealed Tony’s denials opened old wounds.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Alex confessed: “It’s all still so raw. I can visualise it like it was yesterday.”

An emotional Alex said: “That story from him coming out yesterday takes [my mum] back to a place. Hearing the pain and the terror again in her voice last night.

I’m not going to allow him to win any more.

“That’s why I don’t know what I can do. But I’m not going to allow him to win any more.

“This book… the reason was to get some peace.

“And I suppose when you are in peace it gives you a new position of power. And that’s maybe why he’s trying to [respond] right now.”

