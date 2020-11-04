Alex Scott opens up on vile death and rape threats after she was tipped to host A Question Of Sport

Alex Scott has revealed how she was inundated with death and rape threats after being rumoured to present A Question Of Sport.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 36, opened up on the horrific messages she received on Clara Amfo’s podcast This City.

Speaking to the current Strictly star, Alex admitted the trolling even left her scared of living alone.

Alex opened up on trolling (Credit: BBC)

What did Alex Scott say?

Speaking to Clara, the former footballer explained: “It was like every day, every day when I was coming off I was just getting this wave and this wave.

“And then like I said, then there were death threats and rape threats. I live on my own and I’m like, I can’t even.

Then there were death threats and rape threats

“Who can I even speak to about this? I don’t want my mum to worry.

“I don’t want, like how I said people to feel like I can’t handle myself or I can’t handle this business because what?”

Alex feared to live alone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Caroline Quentin scared she may urinate on partner Johannas Radebe

The star admitted she turned to drink after the trolling became so bad.

However, Alex soon decided to “use her voice” and “fight for change”.

She went on: “I’m in a position where I can keep having these conversations.

“I know I’ve got a role and I have to play; I have a platform and it’s my responsibility to use my platform in the right way.”

Alex could host A Question Of Sport (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Caroline Quentin scared she may urinate on partner Johannas Radebe

Is Alex hosting A Question Of Sport?

The former England football captain, who appeared on Strictly in 2019, is apparently in line to replace axed host Sue Barker, 64.

A source told The Sun: “Alex is being lined up as host, as a direct replacement for Sue.”

Meanwhile, the star was recently linked to Coronation Street hunk Sam Robertson.

The pair reportedly enjoyed a “cosy candlelit meal” together in London back in September.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.