Alex Scott and Dan Walker in Twitter spat as she fires back over his criticism of Football Focus

TV stars Alex Scott and Dan Walker found themselves in a tense social media exchange earlier today (September 23) after Dan shared his thoughts on Football Focus.

Alex has been presenting the show since Dan stepped down after 11 years in 2021. Recently it’s been reported that viewing figures have plummeted in the past four years.

Posting on X, Dan, 46, said: “It’s hard to see Football Focus struggling. I loved it growing up and it was an honour to present it and I still miss it. We poured everything into that show each week and worked hard to keep it relevant. I hope it stays part of the TV landscape.”

Alex Scott doesn’t take kindly to Dan’s Football Focus comments

Former Strictly contestant Alex, 38, didn’t take kindly to the tweet and replied with a GIF which read: “Interesting.”

Dan, who now anchors 5 News on Channel 5, was quick to respond. He replied: “I’m not saying you haven’t Alex. It’s a saturated market and it’s hard work every week. I hope you have a good show today.”

Alex hasn’t yet responded. However, last night she posted a tweet about the show’s Sports Journalist Association Award from 2022, appearing to take aim at the ratings headlines.

“We have big interviews with Ange Postecoglou and Arsenal captain Martin Odegarard coming up on the ‘Award’ winning Football Focus tomorrow,” she said. “Make that a headline.”

Football Focus viewing figures fall

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that Football Focus had lost more than one third of its early-season viewers in the space of four years.

Weekly average viewing figures for August fell from 849,000 in 2019 to 564,000 last month, it’s claimed.

Alex remains highly regarded at the BBC and isn’t being blamed by her bosses for the drop. The BBC said: “Football Focus continues to herald the start of a whole weekend of sporting coverage across BBC Sport. Week-on-week it is the most-watched programme during that time slot and iPlayer viewing figures are also strong, so we know its popularity is enduring for fans.”

ED have contacted Alex’s reps for a comment.

