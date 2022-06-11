Alex Scott smiling for cameras during night out
TV

Alex Scott ‘excited’ as she announces big news with fans

The former pro-footballer has been working on a project

By Entertainment Daily

Alex Scott has shared ‘exciting’ news with her fans on Instagram.

The Soccer Aid star revealed she has been working on a new TV programme, and she posted about it on Instagram to her 1.5 million followers.

Writing in the post, she said: “I’ve been working away on this documentary over the last six months and I’m excited to finally be able to say and share with you all…”

Alex Scott on Instagram

The Future of Women’s Football will be on BBC and BBC iPlayer soon, and Alex shared a preview on the post.

It shows her discussing the sport with various individuals about the rise of the sport into the mainstream and where they see it heading over the coming years.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star previously revealed she once turned to alcohol during a low point in her life.

In an interview with Women’s Health, 37-year-old Alex explained how online bullying affected her, driving her to drink most nights to block out the trolls.

Speaking to the magazine last year, Alex said: “I was drinking most nights. I would easily go through bottles to try and switch off.

Alex Scott looking serious on The One Show
Alex opened up about her mental health issues (Credit: BBC)

“It was the only thing that could help me sleep or numb everything that was going on around me… it was the death threats, the abuse, all of that.”

She added: “I found myself pulling away from everyone around me, not wanting to talk to anyone.”

But turning to drink was so ‘unlike’ her that she soon realised she needed help, and went to therapy to deal with the issue. After overcoming her battle with online trolls, she became an advocate for others who were struggling.

She described therapy as the most “enlightening thing” she’s ever done in her life.

What do you think of Alex's TV news?

