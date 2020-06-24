Alex Murphy 'devastated' after Dancing on Ice axe - despite 2020 win with Joe Swash

Alex Murphy has been left feeling "bewildered, lost, and devastated" after she was dropped from ITV's Dancing on Ice

This surprise news comes just three months after she and Joe Swash won the latest series.

The 31-year-old pro skater is "broken hearted" after the ITV show's bosses decided not to renew her contract. She admitted the decision has "come as a huge shock".

She shared on Instagram to her some 109,000 followers: "It is with a heavy heart that I release the following statement:

"For the last three years, Dancing On ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family.

Alex Murphy won this year's Dancing on Ice with celebrity partner Joe Swash (Image credit: ITV)

"I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

"I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it. (sic)"

However, Alex is attempting to put a brave face on the decision. She thanked her co-stars and fans for their "constant support" during her three years on the show.

Alex seems stunned at the show's decision (Image credit: ITV)

Alex added: "Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.

"Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI and most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me the last 3 years.

"It was an incredible part of my life and though it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories."

The professional ice skater says she is grateful for her time on the hit show. (Image credit: ITV)

Several stars took to Instagram to reveal their shock at the decision.

Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Banjo wrote:

"Can’t believe that... (sic)".

Coronation Street actress Lisa George, who took part in this year's series, wrote: "OMG - I can’t believe that - so sorry darling . Onwards and upwards (sic)"

Denise van Outen posted: "Oh no!! Sending you so much love . Hope you’re ok beautiful lady (sic)".

