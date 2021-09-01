Alex Jones has returned to The One Show for a brief appearance after welcoming her baby daughter.

The 44-year-old presenter gave birth to her third child with husband, Charlie Thomson, late last month.

Appearing on the BBC show last night (August 31), Alex proudly showed off their new addition to hosts Sam Quek and Jermaine Jenas.

Alex Jones returned to The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

The pair appeared delighted as Alex popped up with her tiny daughter.

Speaking about her birth, Alex shared: “She came very easily and she’s tiny, as you can see, like two bags of sugar.

“She’s just gorgeous and so far, she is still in her sleepy phase but she is really easy, really relaxed, let’s hope it stays like that.”

She’s just gorgeous!

Meanwhile, the mum-of-three also revealed the reason she hasn’t shared her daughter’s name yet.

She explained: “We were between two but then we finally decided on one, so we rang Charlie’s parents who are in Auckland in New Zealand, and they’re in lockdown.

“They can’t be over here, sadly, so rang them last night which is this morning and we didn’t get an answer.

Alex reunited with presenters Sam and Jermaine (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Alex Jones poses with newborn baby daughter as she works the ‘night shift’

“So, I have just spoke to Charlie and he said that he doesn’t think we can tell everybody until mum and dad know as the grandparents already cannot be here to meet her, so we are going to have to ring her tonight.”

Alex then teased: “I am really happy to pop back tomorrow night, if you want, to let you know.”

After her brief chat, viewers couldn’t help but comment on Alex’s post-baby appearance.

The One Show viewers gush over Alex Jones

On Twitter, one gushed: “@MissAlexjones you looked absolutely beautiful today Alex! So lovely to get a glimpse of baby – she’s a beaut too. Can’t wait to hear the name tomorrow #theoneshow.”

Another said: “I’m not usually broody, but seeing Alex’s gorgeous little bundle just now has completely sent me!”

A third added: “She’s gorgeous, congratulations @MissAlexjones.”

@MissAlexjones you looked absolutely beautiful today Alex! So lovely to get a glimpse of baby – she’s a beaut too. Can’t wait to hear the name tomorrow #theoneshow — Kirsty Fanning (@kielfa) August 31, 2021

A fourth wrote: “Congratulations to Alex and her family on the arrival of a beautiful daughter.”

In addition, another tweeted: “Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl, from what we just saw she’s gorgeous!

“You look fab, too, hope you are getting some rest! Can’t wait for you to tell us her name tomorrow.”

Read more: How many children does Alex Jones have and when is she back on The One Show?

Alex is already a mum to sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two.

Following her daughter’s birth, the star shared a series of intimate snaps as she documented her labour journey.

In one, Alex and Charlie were seen posing in an elevator ahead of introducing the tiny tot to their sons.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.