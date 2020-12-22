Alesha Dixon is reportedly set to return to Strictly Come Dancing this month.

The star previously took part in the BBC show in 2007 and won the series.

Why is Alesha Dixon returning to Strictly?

The former Mis-Teeq singer is apparently returning to Strictly for the Christmas Day special.

This will be the first time Alesha has been on the show since she quit as a judge back in 2012.

Alesha Dixon won Strictly in 2007 (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

According to The Daily Star, she will provide the commentary for the special, which will countdown the show’s greatest moments in its 16-year history.

Did Alesha compete on Strictly?

The star competed on Strictly in 2007 with pro partner Matthew Cutler.

She won the series, taking home the coveted Glitterball trophy. Two years later, she was offered a role as an official Strictly judge.

Why did Alesha leave Strictly?

Alesha quit as a Strictly judge just three years into the role to switch to rival show Britain’s Got Talent.

Alesha competing on Strictly in 2007 (Credit: BBC)

Becoming an official BGT judge in 2012, she has remained there ever since.

What has she said about Strictly?

Alesha has spoken warmly about her time on Strictly.

She said: “Winning Strictly Come Dancing changed my life.

“It came into my life at a time where I needed a lift, I needed something positive. And it really was the tonic that I needed.

“For about five years Strictly Come Dancing was a huge part of my life. It was just a wonderful experience that I will hold dear to me for the rest of my life.”

Alesha as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Alesha Dixon and Arlene Phillips?

When Alesha became a Strictly judge in 2009, she replaced existing judge Arlene Phillips.

Arlene had served as a judge since its first ever series in 2004 up until her axe in 2008.

This sparked a huge ageism row, with some media commentators accusing the BBC of being ageist in firing Arlene, who was 66 at the time.

Alesha was then just 30-years-old.

However, Alesha has insisted that she was an innocent party in all of this, and it really wasn’t her fault at all.

Speaking to Jonathan Ross in 2009, she said she ‘knew nothing’ about Arlene being axed to make room for her on the judging panel.

She told Jonathan: “I knew nothing, I found out when everyone else did. I was as surprised as everyone else but I took all the flak for it.”

When is the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day at 4.45pm on BBC One.

