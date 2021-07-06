Alastair Campbell is back on GMB this week, Susanna Reid confirmed today (July 6).

The 64-year-old former spin doctor previously joined the ITV show following the departure of Piers Morgan.

Alastair will take over from Richard Madeley, who hosted the show on Monday and Tuesday.

GMB host Alastair Campbell is back on the show this week (Credit: ITV)

Alastair Campbell returning to GMB

Susanna announced the news during a conversation with Richard today.

Richard said: “Good Morning Britain is back tomorrow from six – you’re doing it with Alastair Campbell aren’t you?”

Susanna replied: “I am indeed.”

Richard responded: “Good stuff, give him my best.”

Susanna then added: “Have a lovely morning off.”

While Alastair hasn’t appeared on the show in weeks, he still tunes in at home.

Susanna Reid confirmed Alastair’s return today (Credit: ITV)

Earlier today, the star appeared to take a swipe at Richard for referring to the Prime Minister by his first name.

He tweeted: “Can someone shout in Richard Madeley’s ear ‘stop calling him Boris’ @gmb.”

Furthermore, he also confirmed his return in an Instagram post shortly afterwards.

I’m glad Alastair Campbell is presenting tomorrow

Sharing a clip of himself, he said: “If you have ever wondered what the Italian national anthem sounds like on a bagpipe practice chanter…

“This and much more in morning ramble on football, masks, murderously bad government and @GMB preparation for tomorrow.”

However, viewers are divided over his return.

Alastair will co-host GMB tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Following the news, one complained: “They need to apologise to Piers and bring him back.”

Meanwhile, a second appeared thrilled to have Alastair back.

They tweeted: “I’m glad Alastair Campbell is presenting tomorrow.”

When was Alastair last on GMB?

Alastair first appeared as a guest presenter on GMB in May.

At the time, he said: “I am looking forward to getting stuck into the big political and social issues at such an important and difficult time for the country…

“…as well as brushing up my knowledge on some of the subjects that will take me out of my comfort zone.”

However, his time on the programme wasn’t without some drama.

During one show, he clashed with Susanna in a fiery debate about Boris Johnson.

The pair were joined by former speaker of the House Of Commons, John Bercow, at the time.

In addition, Alastair also accidentally announced the Queen was dead.

He later addressed his mistake and corrected himself on air.

Following the gaffe, Alastair explained: “Can I just say something, I think I may have accidentally announced the death of the Queen. I meant Prince Philip of course.”

