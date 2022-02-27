Alan Titchmarsh’s secret to a happy marriage with wife Alison

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh and his wife Alison are only a few years away from their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple – who married in 1975 – share two daughters, Polly and Camilla, plus grandchildren together.

Alan, 72, previously shared his ‘secret’ to their long and happy marriage, and it seems showing Alison appreciation is key.

But that could be because Alison, a doctor, has also made plenty of effort in tending to Alan, too!

Love Your Weekend presenter Alan Titchmarsh has cracked the secret to a happy marriage (Credit: ITV)

Love Your Weekend host Alan Titchmarsh: What’s his secret to a happy marriage?

Speaking to Yours magazine in 2020, Alan indicated both he and Alison are both very considerate of one another.

It appears they have both very much committed to one another when it comes to ‘acts of service’.

However, the much-loved Love Your Weekend host admitted Alison’s regular gesture is “the greater gift”.

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh on why people shouldn’t ‘judge’ Prince Charles over his ‘failed marriage’ to Princess Diana

Alan said at the time: “Romance is about being thoughtful.

“I have made Alison tea for 45 years. But mind you, she’s ironed my shirts every week for 44 years, which is the greater gift.”

Alan Titchmarsh, right, with his wife Alison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anniversary gifts from Alan

Alan also explained that Alison “doesn’t go in for” for expensive jewellery when it comes to anniversary gifts.

Romance is about being thoughtful.

He reckoned this is because ‘they’ve been married for so long’.

Alan also claimed he’d be discouraged from buying Alison anything with a sapphire – even though their upcoming anniversary at the time was supposed to be marked with one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Titchmarsh MBE (@alantitchmarshmbe)

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh on pain that left him thinking ‘death might be a blessed relief’

However, Alan light-heartedly noted how he had followed the route of buying traditional wedding anniversary gifts before then.

He joked: “Last year I looked it up, and the 44th anniversary was groceries. So I took her to Marks & Spencer, and she was happy as Larry!”

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on ITV on Sunday February 27 at 10am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.