Alan Titchmarsh ‘taking tablets every day’ amid health fears following his dad’s death aged 62

Alan Titchmarsh has previously spoken about “taking tablets every day” amid health fears following his dad’s death aged just 62.

Love Your Weekend star Alan opened up in 2014 about medication he was prescribed to lower his cholesterol levels.

The 74-year-old telly favourite admitted he wasn’t thrilled about doing so – but realised with heart disease having affected close relatives, it was in his best interests to do so.

Alan Titchmarsh enjoys his work too much to give it up for retirement
Alan Titchmarsh has previously revealed there is a history of heart disease with men in his family (Credit: ITV)

Alan Titchmarsh on his health

According to the Mirror in September 2014, Alan had told Yours magazine: “I’m on statins. I wish I wasn’t. I don’t like the thought of taking tablets every day, but I’m following my doctor’s advice. He thinks it’s a good idea.

I don’t like the thought of taking tablets every day, but I’m following my doctor’s advice.

“The thing is, the men in my family have had a tendency to die from heart disease at a relatively young age. My dad, for instance, died suddenly in 1986 from a heart attack, aged just 62.”

Alan Titchmarsh looks at the camera
ITV star Alan Titchmarsh has suggested he has no intention of retiring (Credit: Cover images)

‘Outliving my dad has made me think about things’

At the time, the gardening expert also said he’d started to consider his health more carefully.

He’d reflected about the seven-year run of his ITV chat show drawing to a close: “Outliving my dad has made me think about things. The truth of the matter is that I’ve decided to ease up a bit, and pace myself.”

However, broadcaster Alan – who has over 40 years of experience on the air – has also previously dismissed the idea of retiring.

Alan Titchmarsh comes from a line of gardening experts
Love Your Garden host Alan Titchmarsh: ‘I would not want to give it all up and retire’ (Credit: ITV Hub)

He told greatbritishlife.co.uk in 2018: “It has been suggested that I should take it easier but I really don’t want to retire. I think we all need a purpose in life, a reason to get up in the morning. So at the very least I will always be a gardener it is what I am and I couldn’t do without it.”

Alan added: “I [also] like the contrasting fun of my TV work which is never dull so, really, I would not want to give it all up and retire.”

Read more: Alan Titchmarsh’s painful and ‘agonising’ health scare: ‘I hoped I wasn’t going to die’

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on ITV on Sunday September 17 at 9.30am. Love Your Garden follows at 11.25am.

