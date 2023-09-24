Alan Titchmarsh’s mammoth net worth and second home and boat on the Isle of Wight

Gardener Alan Titchmarsh is known for being Britain’s most green-fingered television presenter, but it’s not only his plant collection that’s growing year by year – so is his mammoth-sized net worth.

The 74-year-old presenter has been hopping from the BBC and ITV for years, with shows including Pebble Mill at One, The Chelsea Flower Show and Love Your Weekend becoming popular with his infectious personality.

And it’s earned him a pretty penny over the years, according to reports.

Where did Alan Titchmarsh begin his career?

Alan’s love of gardening blossomed at an early age and has since become his life-long passion.

Before his presenting career, the telly star was a gardening journalist and it was only during the 1970s, when he joined the BBC as a horticulture researcher, that he became well-known.

He quickly became a presenter on the long-running gardening show Gardeners’ World in 1980.

Alan took his passion for gardening to the next level by signing a deal with the BBC on Ground Force. He fronted the show alongside fellow presenters Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh, performing garden makeover.

He slowly became a popular face on television and became the new face of B&Q in 2010. However, he refused to disclose how much he had been paid by the company, which caused controversy.

Alan Titchmarsh net worth: He’s earned more than £1m from book sales alone

The star has written over 40 gardening books, three biographies and seven works of fiction, but a book deal with BBC Worldwide in 2000 boosted the coffers. Alan reportedly earned more than £1m for just three books and he’d already sold £1.7m worth of books back in 2009.

The popular gardener married the love of his life Alison in 1975 and the couple have two children. They reportedly live in a £1.25m house in Alton, Hampshire, as well as owning a flat on the Isle of Wight, where they keep their boat.

He previously told Coast: “We live in Hampshire, but my wife and I spend about a third of our time on the Isle of Wight. We live on the coast in Cowes when we are there, and there are various bays, harbours and creeks all around the island that are wonderful to explore.

“I got a boat in the mid-1990s and we kept it at Chichester. We’d pootle out into the Solent and frequently end up going across to the Isle of Wight. I’ve got a little boathouse, which we’ve restored, and I go up in the sail loft, look out across the water and tap away at the laptop [writing his books].”

No plans of retiring yet

Alan, on screens with Love Your Weekend this weekend (September 24), seems to have no plans to retire. And we can’t say we blame him.

Alan’s net worth is reportedly around the £10.5 million mark – and it seems it’s increasing every year!

