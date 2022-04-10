Alan Titchmarsh diet changes after becoming ‘conscious of his weight’

Alan Titchmarsh is back on Sunday, hosting gardening show Love Your Weekend on ITV.

The former Ground Force presenter has graced our screens for well over 20 years, championing the joys of gardening and showcasing his love for the outdoors.

Alan Titchmarsh believes gardening is the best way to stay active (Credit: ITV Hub)

But it’s not just your flowerbeds that benefit from having a keen interest in the hobby – Alan also believes it’s a great way to stay fit and active.

So much so that in the past he’s recommended gardening as a way to keep school kids healthy – by adding it to the curriculum. He also claimed it helped him to keep the lockdown weight off.

What did Alan cut out of his diet?

But he still had to make some bigger changes, after a trip to the doctor’s left him ‘conscious’ of his weight. When Alan noticed his metabolism slow down as he got older, it was time to make some tweaks to his diet. He decided to cut out extra sugar.

Alan Titchmarsh presents Love Your Weekend (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the Mirror in 2015, Alan said: “It’s not about depriving ­yourself of all pleasure, or running ­marathons. But you need to look after yourself.

“Plus it’s bloomin’ uncomfortable to be carrying all that weight, and not good for the joints or the heart – it’s about being kind to yourself.

“You talk to your doctor and, sensibly, he said if you do carry on like this you’ll be diabetic by the time you’re 70.

“So I don’t have sugar in my tea, and have stopped drinking orange juice or eating Crunchy Nut Cornflakes. Little things like that.”

Alan also believes the key to a healthy life is being ‘happy and content within yourself’.

And it seems the gardening guru is definitely doing something right.

Alan Titchmarsh has been married to wife Alison since 1975 (Credit: Splash News)

What did the queen say to Alan?

Alan revealed he received the royal seal of approval while meeting the queen in 2000. The monarch made a kind remark to him while presenting him with his MBE.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2019, he said the queen “very kindly said to me that I give a lot of ladies a lot of pleasure”.

“And I think she was talking about the Sandringham WI,” he added.

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, ITV 11.55pm on Sunday.

