Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow Natalie
Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers call out ‘ringer’ as they instantly recognise contestant

Natalie had appeared on This Is MY House the day before

By Carena Crawford

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers spotted a familiar face last night when they realised one of the contestants had been on another show just one day before.

The comedian is back hosting a new series of his gameshow compilation show and on Saturday (July 2) it was Strike It Lucky’s turn.

He welcomed three pairs of contestants to compete for the top prize, but fans instantly recognised one woman.

Natalie and Conor laugh on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
Natalie appeared on two shows in two days (Credit: ITV)

Where did fans recognise Natalie from on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow?

Social worker Natalie, who was partnered with her flatmate Conor, had appeared on another show on Friday night.

Viewers immediately called her out as having appeared on BBC One game This Is MY House.

The show sees four people seek to convince a panel of celebrity guessers that the house they are looking round is theirs.

Natalie was one of the Rohinis, who tried to convince Richard Madelely, Judi Love, Harry Hill, and MIST, she was the real deal. But of course, Natalie was in fact one of the fake Rohinis.

Rohini smiles in VT interview on This Is MY House
Natalie was proven not to be Rohini (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Avid TV watchers picked her out straight away.

One suggested it seemed “fishy”, with another calling her a “ringer”.

In fact, Natalie and Conor did not win Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow after they were eliminated second.

They did take away £1700 and the prizes they had won.

Elsewhere, fans were not impressed with the reboot and many insisted original show host Michael Barrymore should be back hosting instead.

“Preferred it when Michael Barrymore did Strike it Lucky,” wrote one.

