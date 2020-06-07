Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow viewers baffled by pricing on The Price Is Right

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow viewers were left confused over item prices during last night's The Price Is Right reboot.

The second episode of ITV show saw the 43-year-old Chatty Man host remake a true classic, The Price Is Right.

Alan Carr brought back hit gameshow The Price Is Right (Credit: ITV)

During the segment, eight players from the audience were invited to "come on down" to guess the prices of totally random items.

Some viewers were overjoyed by the nostalgic remake, which was previously hosted by Bruce Forsyth between 1995 and 2001, however, others couldn't quite help but question whether the items were priced correctly.

What did viewers say?

Subsequently taking to Twitter, one wrote: "#AlanCarrsEpicGameshow where the [bleep] are you getting an LED kettle for £26? I want one at that price?!!"

Another said: "No way is cheap tin foil more expensive than own brand cereal - where are these people shopping?! #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow."

Viewers were left baffled over the prices of some items (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Martin and Roman Kemp's new Volkswagen advert branded 'cringeworthy'

A third commented: "Where are they getting these prices from? Sainsbury's? #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow."

A fourth agreed: "@chattyman #thepriceisright #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow where do u get ur shopping from for the programme it's bloody cheap."

While another questioned the price of a kitchen bundle, saying: "£2,005? Is this from the middle at Lidl or something? #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow."

Still a hit for Alan

Despite the confusion, many viewers still approved of the iconic remake.

No way is cheap tin foil more expensive than own brand cereal - where are these people shopping?! @chattyman #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow — M I C H A L A (@Ginger_Michala) June 6, 2020

@chattyman #thepriceisright #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow where do u get ur shopping from for the programme it’s bloody cheap. — kerry (@kerryclarke2) June 6, 2020

Where the hell are they shopping to get that kitchen for £2005??! #AlanCarr #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow — Elle Harvey (@ElleHarvey0) June 6, 2020

Where do they get their prices from? #random #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow — Gary Wood (@gdwood01) June 6, 2020

Read more: Eamonn Holmes responds to Gogglebox apology

One gushed: "#AlanCarrsEpicGameshow The price is right is so nostalgic for me - I used to watch with my Nana on a Saturday night whilst we had chippie tea!"

A second commented: "I've always loved The Price is Right Can we have a full series please? Alan Carr is perfect for this #epicgameshow #AlanCarrsEpicGameshow #alancarr #itv."

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

What happened last week?

Last week, TV duo Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes delighted viewers after acing Play Your Cards Right during their appearance on the ITV show.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Following their victory, Ruth revealed their winnings would be donated to the Alzheimer's Society and broke down in tears.

Addressing the real reason behind Ruth's tears, Eamonn later revealed: "Ruth got very emotional at the end of this and there are a number of reasons why she got very emotional. But let's just say the overriding reason is that her father died from this awful condition, this awful disease."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.