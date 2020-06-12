Alan Carr reveals REAL reason he quit Twitter on Good Morning Britain

Alan Carr has discussed the real reason he quit Twitter.

The comedian was once a frequent poster and regularly interacted with fans on the social networking site.

However, after wishing everyone a happy New Year on January 1, 2018, he mysteriously never tweeted again.

Alan Carr hasn't used Twitter in two years (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr explains why he quit Twitter

During an interview on Good Morning Britain today (June 12), Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh asked the comedian why he left Twitter.

Alan explained: "I've just gone – but it's nothing serious.

"It's just something I thought that when I started was very fun. It felt like a bit like a community.

Alan revealed he used to work in a call centre (Credit: ITV)

"But then you moan, you moan and moan and it all just got like Speaker's Corner towards the end. Everyone was just moaning.

"And I worked for four years in a call centre so my days to listening people moaning are well over."

He added: "I've just come off it and do you know what? I feel better."

Despite not having posted anything for more than two years, Alan still boasts 752,000 followers on Twitter.

For those fans wanting to keep up-to-date with the comedian, he is still very active on Instagram.

New epic gameshow alert

Alan appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote his show Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow.

Speaking about the series, which is on ITV tomorrow, he admitted he was feeling the pressure.

He explained: "I just didn't want to miss it up – I hope that I capture some of the fun and magic of the show.

"I was just so nervous because we all have such lovely memories of game shows."

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is on tomorrow (June 13) at 7.30pm on ITV.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

