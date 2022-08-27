Alan Carr’s heartbreaking confession about what saved him from having breakdown following double heartache

Alan Carr has had a tough year following the break up of his marriage and another tragic loss.

The host of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow faced the end of his marriage to Paul Drayton, and the death of his beloved dog.

Alan announced at the start of the year that he and Paul were separating. They had been married for three years, but together for a total of 13 years.

Just months later in May, Alan’s beloved pet pooch, Bev, had to be put down.

Alan Carr on what stopped him having a breakdown

As his life fell apart, Alan turned to one of his first loves in a bid to keep himself together and not let all the loss break him.

“Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown,” he told Daily Mail earlier this year.

Alan focused on work in a bid to distract himself, however, those around him were quick to notice.

“People have said to me, ‘Alan, you’ve got to go home at some point.’ But Paul’s not here, the dogs aren’t here, so I know I’m coming home to an empty house,” he added.

Alan previously appeared on Lorraine where he opened up about using comedy to deal with the harder times in his life.

“I wrote the tour and then our marriage broke down during Covid, because it was so stressful and everything,” he said.

“It’s quite emotional, uplifting and it was actually my therapy really.”

Meanwhile, Alan has recently embarked on a fitness journey following the breakdown in his marriage to Paul.

“I have just gone through a divorce so I told the trainer I want a revenge body,” he said on the Life’s a Beach podcast.

He went on to joke: “But I think he thought I said I wanted a blancmange body.”

