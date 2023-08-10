Alan Carr shares his grief over loss of ‘true comedy talent’ following his tragic death at 48

TV presenter Alan Carr has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Scottish writer Simon Carlyle.

Simon created the BBC sitcom Two Doors Down and recently worked with Alan on his ITVX series Changing Ends.

He died at the age of 48, with the BBC releasing a statement to share the news.

Alan shared a touching tribute on his Instagram today (August 10), telling his fans how missed Simon would be.

Alan Carr pays tribute on Instagram

He captured a smiling photo of the Scottish writer and said: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Simon Carlyle. We co-wrote Changing Ends together and what a talent he was! As you’d expect, like his scripts, he was so so funny, witty and clever.”

Alan continued: “The writing room was always full of laughter when he was around. The world of comedy has lost a true talent.”

His post was met with an outpouring of love and support. Celebrity friends such as Emily Atack, Tamzin Outhwaite and Dame Kelly Holmes were among those commenting messages of “Sending love” and “So sorry to hear this”.

Changing Ends

Simon and Alan worked closely on the Chatty Man star’s semi-autobiographical sitcom, Changing Ends. It was released on ITVX and is based on the comedian’s life growing up in the 1980s when his father, Graham, the manager of Northampton Town FC.

Upon passing, Simon’s manager, Amanda Davis, said: “Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent. He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator.”

Other stars have also shared their condolences for Simon’s family and recounted fond memories of working with him.

BAFTA Scotland said: “We are saddened to learn that writer Simon Carlyle has died aged 48. He was a multiple BAFTA Scotland Award nominee for his work on the beloved comedy Two Doors Down, which he co-created with Gregor Sharp. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall added: “So sad to wake up to this news. Simon was such a talented and gracious human being. He was my first ever script editor and I learned so much from him. He was so funny and charming and always such a joy to spend time with. RIP.”

