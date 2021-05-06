Alan Carr and his Epic Gameshow has been hit by 190 complaints to Ofcom over “lack of diversity”.

The show – a remake of Michael Barrymore’s Strike it Lucky – featured six contestants of colour.

And sadly it’s this which made it the most criticised broadcast of the week in the UK last week.

Alan Carr and his Epic Gameshow has been hit by 190 Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow?

Alan welcomed contestants Rochelle and Rosie, Natasha and Natalie and Craig and Jamie to the show on Saturday night (May 1).

After the ladies crashed out, Craig and Jamie made it through to the final.

And, while many joked at the boys’ inability to answer even the most simple question, others took to Twitter and made a much more serious complaint.

One viewer asked: “WOW!! Watching Alan Carr on @itv @ #strikeitlucky. Why is everyone mixed race or black?”

Another said: “Looks like #StrikeItLucky has taken Black Lives Matter too far!”

Unbelievably, a third commented: “If it wasn’t for Alan Carr, you’d think you was watching a game show made in Nigeria.”

Alan Carr hosted a reboot of Strike it Lucky (Credit: ITV)

‘Truly awful’ racist comments

Many many other viewers took to Twitter rightly disgusted at the comments.

“Knew Alan Carr’s Epic Game show would have the fragile white people up in arms that all the contestants are black (which I think is great btw!),” said another.

Another added: “Keep it up @itv. The more we normalise this, the more we can tackle racism head on.”

A third said: “What? Why are people complaining about a black family being on Alan Carr’s game show? Not everyone’s white in this world. Also, IT. IS. A. GAME. SHOW. Why should it even matter?”

Why are people complaining about a black family being on Alan Carr’s game show? Not everyone’s white in this world.

“It’s truly awful seeing these vile tweets about people’s skin colour,” said another.

“Do people really switch on the TV and get annoyed about the colour of someone’s skin? Didn’t even cross my mind, I just saw six contestants on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow,” another tweeted.

“People really need to get a life.”

Jamie and Craig made it through to the final (Credit: ITV)

What were the Alan Carr complaints actually about?

Television watchdog Ofcom has reported that 190 people complained about Saturday’s episode of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

It’s said they complained over the “ethnicity of the contestants” and the show’s “lack of diversity”.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

Host Alan Carr is yet to respond to the complaints.

