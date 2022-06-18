Epic Gameshow host Alan Carr previously opened up about a medical condition which once caused him to think he’d wet himself on stage.

The former Chatty Man star, 46, suffers from mental health problems.

And his anxiety got so bad at one point that he stopped drinking liquids and wore more than one pair of underwear just in case.

The comedian sought help for his mental health (Credit: Splash News)

Epic Gameshow host Alan Carr on health condition

Speaking to The Sun in 2016, Alan said: “I’m on stage, my head is killing me. I am [bleeping] myself, all down my leg. I believe that’s why they’re laughing. They’re laughing at the [bleep] all down my leg. I blurt something at the audience and run for the toilets.”

Alan added: “In Wolverhampton, I felt a ping and I thought, oh my God, I’m [bleeping] myself again! I had to run off-stage. I thought every laugh that I was getting was because they knew what I’d done.”

He explained that at one point he couldn’t move his bottom half and felt paralysed. Alan said he felt like a “lizard” and his mouth was so dry his gums stuck to his lips.

I thought every laugh that I was getting was because they knew what I’d done.

He also revealed that it wasn’t just on tour that he suffered from the issue – he also felt similar symptoms when filming for Chatty Man.

Alan eventually realised that enough was enough, and sought help for his condition.

Chatty Man was axed in 2016 (Credit: Channel 4)

Alan Carr sought alternative therapies

He tried a range of alternative therapies, including reiki – which he believes cured him.

“The only thing I didn’t do was hypnotism because I didn’t want to end up walking down the street hearing the Birdy Song and start taking my clothes off,” Alan told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But when I know I’m on live telly and I’ve a busy schedule, I go to therapy, which helps.”

The comedian will be hosting Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow tonight (June 18) on ITV.

It sees contestants play five of the national all-time favourite TV game shows.

Featuring the likes of Play Your Cards Right and Take Your Pick, players compete to win a range of prizes.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is on ITV at 7pm tonight (June 18).

