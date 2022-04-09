Alan Carr’s childhood hell after being targeted by bullies over his high-pitched voice

Alan Carr – the host of Chatty Man, no less – has always been known in showbiz for his distinctive voice.

The much-loved 45-year-old comedian and Interior Design Masters presenter is also one of the jolliest celebs on TV.

But even though Alan’s confident wit may cut through anything he turns his attention to, it turns out the star still endured bullying in his childhood.

And it seems his voice was the reason he was targeted – but Alan didn’t ever regard himself as a victim.

Alan Carr has previously explained why he was picked on as a child because of his voice (Credit: The Graham Norton Show YouTube)

Alan Carr: Why was he bulled over his voice?

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs in December 2018, Alan noted he first became aware of his ‘squeaky’ voice when he was about 12 or 13.

The moment of realisation came as he watched a dramatic performance in class at school.

Alan recalled to the Mail: “I did drama and we watched a play back and I was like: ‘What’s that voice?'”

Read more: Bridgerton season 2: what’s happened to Marina Thompson?

He described the sound of himself: “My voice soared like a seagull with its wing trapped.”

“It was like a punch in the stomach,” Alan said of his reaction.

“Why didn’t anyone tell me? But the bullies were telling me. It was awful.”

It is Alan’s career, rather than his voice, that has soared over the years – here he is meeting Kate Middleton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Don’t do anything rash’

Alan also admitted that while the bullying left him feeling lonely, he believes bullying is much worse now than it was during his childhood.

“It was just psychological really,” he told the Express at the time of the broadcast.

“I’m not justifying bullying but I’m sure I must have been annoying. I probably was a bit loud.

“I never was a victim as I always thought they were losers. From [the age of] one until nine I had loads of friends but then it was lonely.

It will be all right, it will. I promise you.

“Anyone will tell you about being bullied, it’s the breaks and the dinner time are the hardest bit.

“Kids today go through hell and it doesn’t stop. It goes online now.”

Offering hope to listeners, Alan added: “Look at me, even if you’re not a fan. It will be all right, it will. I promise you. If you are being bullied at school don’t do anything rash.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interior Design Masters (@interiordesignmasters_tv)

‘I have to protect my voice’

By the time the Radio 4 interview was conducted, Alan was completely comfortable with his particular vocals talents.

Indeed, he indicated it can be a reason why audiences come and see his comedy shows.

Read more: The article behind the real Anna Delvey story – inspiration for Inventing Anna hit on Netflix

Alan explained: “It is weird when I do stand up. I am a bit like Mariah Carey, I have to protect [my voice].

“If I don’t reach those high notes people complain.”

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs on BBC Two, Saturday April 9, at 11am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.