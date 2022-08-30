Alan Carr sends fans wild with new look as he films new Agatha Christie series

Alan Carr has sent fans wild with his new look from the set of his Agatha Christie series.

The TV personality is fronting a new show for More4 called Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie – and it has seen him take on a very different appearance.

And what’s more, Alan‘s Instagram fans are liking it!

Alan Carr finds his inner Poirot

In the third episode of his series following infamous crime writer Agatha Christie, Alan has been studying Hercules Poirot.

The star has even taken on Poirot’s iconic appearance in the form of a sleek moustache.

Sharing his new look to Instagram, Alan asked fans: “So, should I get some facial furniture?”

One fan went wild for the ‘tache, commenting: “ABSOLUTELY AWESOME YES.”

Another added: “Looks SO good.”

“Suits you sir!” added a third.

Looking very dapper.

Another wrote: “I love it sophisticated.”

“Looking very dapper, Sir,” shared another.

However, not all fans were loving the facial furniture. In fact, some were very vocal in their opinions on Alan’s moustache and they let him know in their comments.

One fan wrote: “Please no.”

Another commented: “It’s a NO from me.”

Alan Carr on his tough year

While his life on screen is all laughs and hilarious comedy, it’s not been as funny behind doors for Alan this year.

The Chatty Man star separated from partner Paul Drayton in early 2022, after three years of marriage.

He’s also opened up about his marriage ending and says that comedy stopped him from “having a breakdown”.

The star opened up earlier this year to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine that everything at home was “changing”, describing his marriage breaking up as “the tectonic plates of my relationship were shifting”.

It was turning to comedy that helped Alan survive his darkest moments.

He said: “Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown.”

Alan Carr’s Adventures With Agatha Christie continues on Sunday September 4 at 9pm on More4.

