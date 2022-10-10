The ex girlfriend of AJ Pritchard, Abbie Quinnen, was the subject of sad confession from the former Strictly pro during last night’s episode of Celebrity SAS.

AJ was in tears talking about Abbie

However, viewers weren’t impressed, with many quick to point out that the star allegedly cheated on her before splitting from her.

The dancer broke down talking about his ex-girlfriend (Credit: YouTube)

AJ Pritchard makes sad confession about former girlfriend

During last night’s (October 9) episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, AJ made an emotional confession.

In the episode, former soldiers Billy Billingham and Jason Fox quizzed AJ on any mistakes he’d made in his life.

This then prompted the star to speak about a YouTube stunt gone wrong that left his girlfriend at the time very badly burned.

AJ became tearful as he recalled the incident which took place in January 2021.

“‘I made a big mistake. I was trying to turn a wine bottle into a vase to put flowers in for my girlfriend,” he said.

“In doing so, when lighting the top of the rope that was around the top of the bottle to break it off into the sink of water, it caught her hair extensions. It caught her sports top,” he continued.

“She was in a fireball,” he said, his voice breaking.

AJ began to cry as he recalled the horrific accident (Credit: YouTube)

‘Never get rid of image of her burning’

The star tearfully continued with his harrowing story.

“I put her in a situation where she had to be hospitalised in intensive care for five or six days,” he said.

“You question a lot of things… Why? what?” he continued.

“I will never get rid of this picture of her lying on the ground and burning,” he said.

Abbie, 25, suffered third-degree burns following the awful accident.

She needed three skin grafts and worried that she would never look the way she once did.

Abbie also feared that she would never be able to return to her job as a dancer.

AJ reportedly split from Abbie after cheating on her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity SAS viewers slam AJ

If AJ was expecting viewers to be sympathetic, he was sadly mistaken.

Many viewers were quick to point out that AJ had reportedly cheated on Abbie before splitting with her.

“AJ crying about the girl he coldly dumped/cheated on,” one viewer tweeted.

“You scarred her six months ago, made it your cause on #SASWhoDaresWins then dump her, and now press photos everywhere. Just stop AJ,” another wrote.

“Hasn’t AJ now dumped this girl he’s crying about?!” a third asked.

“He sets her on fire, chats [bleep] about it on here then dumps her….Nice AJ,” another tweeted.

However, AJ did have one or two supporters. “Ah man AJ [crying emoji],” one viewer wrote.

“I feel for AJ,” another said.

AJ’s ex spoke to The Sun about their split recently. “I’m completely devastated and my world has fallen apart,” she said.

“AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him I thought we would be together forever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me,” she added.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday, October 16 at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

