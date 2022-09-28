Agatha Raisin on Acorn TV: Full cast and guest stars rundown

There’s much to love about Agatha Raisin, not least the amazing cast – and the guest stars each series attracts.

From Ashley Jensen and Jason Merrells, to Rhashan Stone and Sian Reeves, the Acorn TV show is packed with familiar faces.

Here’s a full rundown…

Actress Ashley Jenson has played Agatha Raisin for four seasons (Credit: Acorn TV)

Ashley Jensen leads the cast as Agatha Raisin

Ashley Jensen plays our stylish sleuth, Agatha Raisin.

The Scottish star has been acting since the early ’90s, in programmes such as May to December, Roughnecks and Bad Boys.

But Ashley Jensen is best known for her role as Maggie Jacobs in Extras. She received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series.

The 53-year-old actress has had small roles in some big series such as EastEnders, Casualty and Silent Witness.

She’s also well-known for playing Christina McKinney for four years on the US series Ugly Betty.

The actress also has a lot of voice-acting credits to her name, starring in big animated films such as Gnomeo and Juliet, Arthur Christmas and Disney’s 2019 remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Ashley Jensen also recently starred as Nurse Emma in Netflix’s After Life.

Other notable roles include Trust Me, Catastrophe and Love & Marriage.

The Extras actress tragically lost her husband and fellow actor Terence Beesley after he killed himself in 2017.

The actress is reportedly started dating her Love, Lies and Records co-star Kenny Doughty.

Actor Mathew Horne stars in the Acorn TV show (Credit: Acorn TV)

Read More: Confused Shakespeare & Hathaway fans all saying same thing as season 4 abruptly ends

Mathew Horne is Roy Silver in Agatha Raisin

Mathew Horne plays fan favourite Roy Silver, Agatha’s former assistant.

He is also one of her close friends and continues to assist Agatha with her sleuthing in the Cotswolds.

The 43-year-old actor is best known for his role as Gavin in the popular BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Nottingham-born Mathew got his first big break back in 2004 as Ben in the Channel 4 sitcom Teachers, since then he’s had a lot of TV and film roles!

Film fans will recognise Mathew for his role as The Fool in Robin Hood and Nick in Breaking the Bank.

He has starred in several roles in the comedy series Drunk History: UK since 2015.

His other recognisable roles include Headmaster Shaquille Fraser in Bad Education and Seamus in Settling.

Like his Agatha co-star, Mathew has also done some big voice-acting roles too, starring in Planet 51 and Horrid Henry: The Movie.

The actor married set designer Celina Bassili in Norway last year!

Katy Wix starred as Gemma Simpson in Agatha Raisin (Credit: Sky/Acorn TV)

Katy Wix played Gemma Simpson on the show

Katy Wix, 42, starred in the first two seasons of the show as Gemma Simpson.

Gemma is a reimagined version of Doris Simpson, who regularly appears in the original book series.

She is Carsley’s ever-present and on-the-ball cleaning lady, and one of Agatha’s close friends.

It’s unclear why Katy left the show.

The Welsh actress had a role on Torchwood in 2009 and has had a lot of success since.

Katy Wix is known for her starring role in Horrible Histories and as Mary in the BBC series Ghosts.

Her other notable TV roles include Daisy in Not Going Out, Fergie in The Windsors and Carole in Steph Lets Flats.

She also recently starred in the new Channel 4 comedy Big Boys as Jules.

In 2021, she published her memoir, Delicacy: A Memoir About Cake And Death.

Actor Matt McCooey plays DS Bill Wong (Credit: Acorn TV)

Matt McCooey as D.S. Bill Wong

Matt McCooey plays D.S Bill Wong.

He is a policeman who turns out to be a key ally for Agatha.

After Agatha finally opens her own detective agency, the two begin a friendly rivalry as they both investigate murders in the Cotswolds.

Outside of Agatha Raisin, Matt has done a lot of voice-acting work including in Thomas & Friends and the Final Fantasy games.

The 41-year-old actor has also had small roles in The Salisbury Poisonings, Midsomer Murders and Doctors.

Jamie Glover in Agatha Raisin as James Lacey (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jamie Glover plays Agatha’s love interest, James Lacey

Actor Jamie Glover stars as James Lacey in the show. The character is also one of the main characters in the Agatha Raisin book series.

He is Agatha’s neighbour, who has an on-and-off again romance with her.

The 53-year-old’s best-known role is probably as Andrew Treneman in Waterloo Road, starring as the teacher for four seasons of the BBC show.

You might also recognise him for his role as Angus Farrel in Holby City.

He’s also recently played Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Jamie is married to Sasha Behar, who you might know for portraying the role of Maya Sharma in Coronation Street.

Jason Barnett plays Inspector Wilkes on Agatha Raisin (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jason Barnett as Inspector Denzel Wilkes

The 52-year-old actor Jason Barnett plays Inspector Wilkes, another original character from the book series.

He is a rather incompetent policeman who’s not a fan of Agatha’s constant meddling in police business.

You’ll probably recognise Jason Barnett for his role as CSE Eddie Olosunje in The Bill.

His other recognisable TV roles include Lee and Dean and Porridge.

He’s recently starred in Bridgerton as Jeffries, the Duke of Hasting’s butler.

He’s soon set to star alongside Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan in the film Seize Them!

Lucy Liemann stars as Sarah Bloxby (Credit: Acorn TV)

Lucy Liemann plays Sarah Bloxby in the Agatha Raisin cast

Actress Lucy Liemann stars as Sarah Bloxby.

She is one of Agatha’s close friends and the vicar’s wife.

Lucy Liemann had a starring role in the 2007 film The Bourne Ultimatum alongside Matt Damon.

Since then the 48-year-old actress has starred in Moving Wallpaper, Reggie Perrin and Rev.

The actress is married to actor Nigel Harman, best known for his role as Dennis Rickman in EastEnders.

Actor Jason Merrells as Charles Fraith in Agatha Raisin cast (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jason Merrells plays Sir Charles Fraith

Jason Merrells stars as Sir Charles Fraith, another original character from the book series.

He is a charming and well-connected Blue-blood who lives and owns land in Carsely.

He has become a close friend of Agatha’s and often assists her in solving local murders.

Another Waterloo Road star, Jason Merrells played the popular Headmaster Jack Rimmer in the first three seasons of the show.

He’s also recognised as Phil from Queer as Folk, as well as Matt Hawley in Casualty and as Declan Macey in Emmerdale.

He’s been with Downton Abbey actress Emma Lowndes since 2012.

Actress Jodie Tyack plays Toni Gilmour (Credit: Acorn TV)

Jodie Tyack plays Toni Gilmour

Jodie Tyack joined the cast in season three as Toni Gilmour, the junior detective at Agatha’s agency.

Toni has a photographic memory which often comes in handy for Agatha and the team.

The 24-year-old actress recently starred in BBC’s adaptation of Noughts + Crosses. She also had a small role in Unforgotten back in 2017.

She’s also soon set to star in the new BBC series Wrecked.

Marcia Warren plays Mrs Boggle (Credit: Acorn TV)

Read More: Shakespeare & Hathaway and 6 other unmissable cosy crime dramas

Marcia Warren as Mrs Boggle in Agatha Raisin cast

Actress Marcia Warren plays Mrs Boggle, another character from the books.

Along with her husband, she is one of Carsley’s long-term residents, known for being a bit nosy.

The 78-year-old actress has been acting since the sixties and has a long career in theatre, film and television.

She played Penelope in the Ian McKellan series Vicious, Mrs Ambrose in The Bill and Angela Wakefield in Dangerfield.

Her best-known film roles include Leap Year, Injustice and Twenty Thousand Streets Under The Sky.

She recently starred as the Queen Mother in Netflix’s The Crown.

Richard Durden plays Bernard Boggle (Credit: Acorn TV)

Richard Durden stars as Mr Boggle

The 78-year-old actor has had a long career on stage, with appearances in some big TV shows and films.

He featured in Batman back in 1989, as well as From Paris With Love and The Jacket.

You might also recognise him as Conor Hodgson from Silent Witness.

He’s also recently guest starred in BBC’s comedy series Ghosts, as well as playing Oscar in the series Back to Life.

Caroline Langrishe as Shelia Barr in Agatha Raisin cast (Credit: Acorn TV)

Caroline Langrishe plays Shelia Barr

Actress Caroline Langrishe plays Shelia Barr, Agatha’s pretty terrible neighbour.

The 64-year-old actress is best known for playing Charlotte Cavendish in the BBC series Lovejoy.

Other well-known roles include Georgina Channing in Judge John Deed and Marilyn Fox in Casualty.

The actress was previously married to Father Ted actor Patrick Drury.

Taz Skylar plays Harry Beam (Credit: Acorn TV)

Taz Skylar as Harry Beam

The 26-year-old actor joined the cast as Harry Beam in season 4 in a recurring role.

He is a new detective at Agatha’s agency.

The actor has recently had some big roles to his name, with a starring role in Netflix’s Boiling Point and Sky’s The Lazarus Project.

He’s soon set to star Sanji in Netflix’s new series One Piece.

Jason Thorpe as Jimmy Raisin (Credit: Sky/Acorn TV)

Jason Thorpe in Agatha Raisin

Jason Thorpe guest stars as Agatha’s ex-husband Jimmy Raisin, who she assumed was dead till he turned up in the Murderous Marriage episode.

He played the lead role in the BAFTA-winning Children’s TV programme Sir Gadabout, the Worst Knight in the Land.

He is known for playing Matthew Sanson in the period drama Poldark.

Jason Thorpe also played the ominous Secretary in the Netflix show Sense8.

The 42-year-old actor had a stint on Doctors last year as Matthew Portman, the vice-chancellor of the local university.

He also recently had a small role in BBC One’s Ghosts.

Rhashan Stone as Jez Bloxby (Credit: Sky/Acorn TV)

Rhashan Stone plays Jez Bloxby

Rhashan Stone played Jez Bloxby, Carsley’s vicar, in the first series of the show.

He is based on Reverend Alf Bloxby from the book series.

He got his start by starring in Horrible Histories from 2003 until 2011.

Since leaving Agatha Raisin, he’s starred in the Sky series Delicious.

He also played DI Laurence Breeze in Keeping Faith.

Rhashan starred alongside Keeley Hawes in the ITV series Finding Alice.

He recently played Theresa’s husband, Fraser, in Hollington Drive. He also had a guest role in McDonald & Dodds.

Actor Marc Bannerman played PC Gary Beech in series three (Credit: Acorn TV)

Marc Bannerman guest starred in series three of Agatha Raisin

Marc Bannerman played PC Gary Beech in As the Pig Turns, an episode of series three.

He is probably best known for playing Gianni di Marco in EastEnders. He featured in over 250 episodes of the show from 1998 until 2000.

He’s also known as Matt Bryant in Footballers Wive$: Extra Time.

You might also recognise him for his guest roles in Snatch, Pennyworth and The Nevers.

Suzanne Packer as Marcia in Love, Lies & Liquor (Credit: Acorn TV)

Agatha Raisin guest stars: Suzanne Packer as Marcia Shaw

Suzanne Packer guest starred in the fourth series of Agatha Raisin as Marcia Shaw.

She’s probably best known as Tess Bateman from Casualty, the senior staff nurse of the ED.

Suzanne starred in the long-running BBC show from 2003 until 2015, before making a recent return as the character last year.

You might also recognise her as Josie from Brookside, where she got her start in back in 1990.

Another one of her best-known roles is Delyth Lloyd in Keeping Faith.

Elen Rhys as Eirwen Jones in Agatha Raisin (Credit: Acorn TV)

Elen Rhys stars in Agatha Raisin: There Goes the Bride

Actress Elen Rhys played Eirwen Jones, James’ fiance who died the night before her wedding, in the fourth series.

She is best known for playing Miranda Blake in The Mallorca Files.

You might also recognise her as Petra from the 14th-century mini-series The Bastard Executioner.

Another one of her best-known roles is Caz in BBC’s Ordinary Lies.

Mount Pleasant star Sian Reeves recently guest starred in the show (Credit: Sky)

Sian Reeves played Olivia Jones

Sian Reeves also starred in There Goes The Bride.

You’ll probably recognise her as Charlie Wood from Coronation Street which she starred in from 2019 until 2020.

She’s been in quite a few soaps! She starred as Sally Spode in Emmerdale and Elaine Jarvis in EastEnders.

Her other best known roles include Sydney Henshall from Cutting It and Gloria from Lunch Monkeys.

Sian is also known as Bianca in the comedy series Mount Pleasant.

Read more: Agatha Raisin: everything there is to know about TV’s most stylish sleuth

Who else guest stars in Agatha Raisin?

Another EastEnders actress, Nicola Duffet also featured on the most recent season of the Acorn TV show.

Steve John Shepherd, who’s best known as Michael Moon from EastEnders, also appeared in a small role in The Deadly Dance.

Unforgotten actress Zoe Telford featured in the most recent series as Sadie in Kissing Christmas Goodbye.

Agatha Raisin Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Acorn TV.

So, are you watching Agatha Raisin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!