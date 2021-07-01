Everyone is talking about the BBC One Belle Gibson documentary that explores the Belle Wellness controversy.

Bad Influencer takes a closer look at the life of Belle Gibson.

The disgraced influencer lied to her followers about having cancer.

And, after tuning in, ED! has decided to take a look at some other influencer scandals that you may not have heard of before.

Bad Influencer tells the shocking tale of Belle Gibson (Credit: Brooke Holm)

Belle Gibson documentary: Belle Wellness

Belle became famous when she revealed she’d been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The social media star told fans she had four months to live and her followers quickly began to rise.

Bizarrely, she then claimed she had been cured through healthy eating and alternative medicine.

However, Belle did not have cancer at all.

To make matters worse, some of her followers who did have cancer followed her advice thinking it could cure them too.

An Influencer Is Defending Her Decision To Post A Photoshoot Of Her Motorcycle Accident On Instagram she also denied to me that the Smartwater featured in one of the professional photos is a brand endorsement https://t.co/pXe5HDcCF3 pic.twitter.com/r7tuXUNAS1 — Tanya Chen 陈天依 (@tanyachen) August 19, 2019

Tiffany Mitchell’s Motorcycle Accident

Lifestyle blogger Tiffany Mitchell got into a motorcycle accident in 2019.

The subsequent photos she posted to Instagram, which appeared to include product placement, caused worldwide controversy.

Tiffany claimed her photographer friend was riding alongside her when the accident occurred.

However, fans were not convinced and many believed that the crash had been staged.

As a result, Tiffany was forced to deny that she had lied, and she insisted she would never “turn a very important personal story like this into a brand campaign”.

Logan Paul was forced to change careers after his scandal (Credit: Splashnews)

Belle Gibson documentary: Logan Paul’s ‘Suicide Forest’ video

The now-boxer sparked global controversy when he visited a “suicide forest” in Japan in 2018.

While hiking through the forest he came across a suicide victim and proceeded to continue filming while making jokes.

“Did we just find a dead person in the suicide forest?” Paul asked. “This was supposed to be a fun vlog.”

Following massive public outcry, Logan was forced to apologise.

“I should have never posted the video, I should have put the cameras down,” he said. “I’ve made a huge mistake, I don’t expect to be forgiven.”

As a result, Logan lost business and sponsorship deals. He’s since become a boxer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myka Stauffer (@mykastauffer)

Myka and James Stauffer ‘rehomed’ their disabled Son

Vloggers Myka and James Stauffer were parenting influencers on YouTube.

They had five children, one adopted and four biological. However, they hit headlines in June 2020 when they announced they had “rehomed” their adopted son, who has autism.

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being. There wasn’t a minute that we didn’t try our hardest… After multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that [with] his medical needs, he needed more,” said the couple.

However, fans were raging as the pair had gained tens of thousands of followers and made thousands of pounds worth of sponsored posts because of their adoption.

They also left such posts up long after “rehoming” their son, allowing them to keep making money.

I can’t stop thinking about this caption pic.twitter.com/Ocz2Ob6sJE — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 18, 2021

Natalie Schlater

In June 2019, Swedish blogger Natalie was slammed after she shared a picture from her trip to Bali.

The snap featured Natalie in a bikini overlooking a rice field where people were working. She captioned it: “Thinking about how different my life is from the man picking in the rice field every morning.”

As a result, fans quickly labelled the caption wildly insensitive, and Natalie scrambled to apologise.

The poorly-worded caption was shared on Twitter over 200,000 times.

She said: “I completely understand that my caption can be taken wrong because of the social climate we live in today and if I could go back in time I wish I would have just worded it differently.”

However, despite her apology, she later decided to delete her account.

Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con is on iPlayer now.

