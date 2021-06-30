After Life is returning to Netflix for season 3 and we have the latest news on it.

The latest run in the critically acclaimed Ricky Gervais series recently wrapped filming.

However, it’s been a long journey following a major scandal that broke relating to one of the show’s producers.

In May, Netflix removed executive producer Charlie Hanson from the production.

He has been accused of sexual assault by 11 women. Hanson has denied the allegations.

Ricky said in a statement following the news: “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson.

“The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly.”

Ricky Gervais stars in After Life (Credit: Netflix)

After Life season 3: When is it released?

Filming on After Life season 3 wrapped earlier this month (June).

However, it’s not immediately clear whether the sexual assault scandal could cause a delay to the release of season 3.

If there’s no delay, it’s likely the show will hit Netflix at the end of 2021.

In season 2, Tony’s father tragically passed away, and his funeral will likely be held in the upcoming season.

Matt’s (Tony Basden) marriage also appeared to have been repaired, but there are doubts about whether it’ll be hit with more obstacles during season 3.

The central plot will likely focus on the saving and, if all goes to plan, the hopeful continuation of the local newspaper.

Tony promised Sandy (Mandeep Dhillon) it would continue, and it’s likely fans will get to watch him embracing his new purpose in life.

Meanwhile, Ricky said last year that After Life series 3 would be its last.

“I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four,” he told The Sun.

“And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’.

“That’s true. The audience thinks they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful!”

Filming recently wrapped on the show (Credit: Netflix)

After Life season 3: Is there a trailer?

Sadly, with production having only just wrapped, there isn’t a trailer yet.

As a result, it’s likely Netflix will unveil the first teaser later this summer.

Make sure to check back with us for all the latest After Life season 3 updates.

