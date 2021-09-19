After Life 3: Ricky Gervais has written the worst thing ever to be shown on television

Ricky Gervais comedy is often close to the bone and he’s issued a warning ahead of After Life 3.

In fact, certain content is so shocking he’s actually amazed that Netflix will broadcast it.

The 60-year-old told the Daily Star Sunday: “Series two was bad enough, but in series three, there are two of the cast who do the worst thing I’ve ever seen made for television.

“I was cutting it down and thinking, ‘Even Netflix won’t put that out’.”

Read more: All the latest updates on After Life 3

But it sounds like fans of the show have a lot to look forward to.

He continued: “I am very pleased with it. It is nearly finished and it’s the best one yet.

“Every single person in the cast is incredible… and I take all the credit!

“We did it through Covid so it’s a double pleasure that we got it done.”

Ricky Gervais has praised After Life cast – seen here with Penelope Wilton in season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

When is After Life 3 on Netflix and what happens?

Just like Mary, we can expect a special delivery at Christmas. After Life will air then, or just after, according to the main man.

There are literally no spoilers yet – except that the dog will not be killed off!

Kerry Godliman and Ricky Gervais in After Life (Credit: Netflix)

What is After Life about? (Warning: spoilers!)

After Life follows Tony (played by Ricky Gervais), whose life disintegrates after his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) dies from breast cancer.

Tony contemplates suicide, but instead decides to live long enough to punish the world for his wife’s death by saying and doing whatever he wants.

The local journalist’s mood plummets throughout series one, but he is saved by his loyal German Shephard dog, Brandy.

By series 2 he’s finding some purpose to living again, but faces more tragedy at the end of series 2 when his father Ray (David Bradley), who has been suffering from dementia, dies.

Read more: Why Kerry Godliman drama Whitstable Pearl is worth getting Acorn TV for

Is After Life worth watching?

It’s received mixed reviews from newspaper critics and if you want to read them harping on about and comparing it to The Office, a comedy that ended almost 20 years ago, you’ll find them easily enough online.

Otherwise, put simply: yes. It has an average audience score of 90%.

Are you looking forward to After Life 3? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.