Adult Material cast list and what is a rosebud scene?

Adult Material is the latest dark drama to hit our sceens.

The Channel 4 show follows poster girl for the porn industry – Jolene Dollar.

Viewers gain an insight into her life, as she juggles motherhood and the seedy aspects of life on set.

The explosive series starring Haley Squires continues tonight at 10pm or if you can’t wait, it’s available to binge watch on All4.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Episode 2…

Hayley Squires in Adult Material (Credit: Channel 4)

Adult Material cast

Hayley Squires

Hayley Squires plays pornstar Jolene Dollar. After many years in the industry, she’s become a household name.

However, it is not all glitz and glamour…

So far we’ve seen her catch chlamydia in her eye, have a meltdown live on television and fight with her doting partner.

Hayley is an English actress and playwright.

You may recognise her from Call the Midwife, Collateral and The Miniturist.

The risque drama is her first lead role.

Siena Kelly

Siena stars as Anna, who has recently joined the porn industry after an injury ended her dancing career.

Her first day on set does not go as planned.

This is not Siena’s first TV role, the actress has taken on parts in Sky One’s Temple and ITV’s Vanity Fair.

Amy is new to the porn industry. (Credit: Channel 4)

Joe Dempsie

Joe Dempsie plays Jolene’s partner Rich.

Rich manages her social media accounts, which inevitably means discussing sex with pervy men online.

Joe is one of the most famous cast members and you will recognise him for his roles as Chris in Skins and Gendry in Game of Thrones.

Joe Dempsie is famous for his role in teen drama Skins (Credit: Channel 4)

Kerry Godliman

Godliman plays MP Stells Maitland who is campaigning against pornography.

She is later caught downloading sexy videos and putting them through on expenses -oops!

Kerry’s face may be familar to fans of Derek and Our Girl.

She also starred alongside Rick Gervais in Netflix series After Life, as Lisa.

Alex Jarrett

Jolene’s daughter Phoebe is played by Alex Jarrett.

Her mum’s career is a never ending source of humiliation for Phoebe, with one scene showing classmates throwing round a latex replica of Jolene’s private parts.

Alex’s previous credits include Les Misérables and The Rebel.

Phoebe does not appreciate her mum’s career (Credit: Channel 4)

Rupert Everett

The Hollywood legend stars as a friend of Jolene and porn producer.

While Rupert should need no introduction, if you are struggling to place him, his roles include My Best Friend’s Wedding, Stardust and An Ideal Husband.

Julian Ovenden

Julian plays Tom Pain, a big name in US porn.

He’s got a bad reputation for featuring underage girls in his porn videos.

Julian Ovenden has been in Downton Abbey and Netflix’s The Crown.

Phil Daniels

Dave is a porn director who works with Jolene, Amy and Sabelle.

Daniels is most famous for playing Kevin in EastEnders.

You can also catch him in Quadrophenia, Call the Midwife and The Mallorca Files.

Timmika Ramsay

Sabelle, Jolene’s fellow perfomer and friend is played Timmika Ramsay.

Adult Material is one of her first TV roles.

What is a rosebud scene?

Channel 4′s provocative drama takes a look at how the porn industry has changed since Jolene started her career.

As porn has progressed, the girls are expected to take part in more extreme acts.

On Amy’s first day she is asked to take part in an anal scene for the first time ever.

It is later revealed that this became a “rosebud scene”, leaving Jolene concerned for Amy’s safety.

A rosebud scene is a type of extreme pornography, where an actress performs an anal prolaspe.

Why has Adult Material been controversial?

The first episode of the show left some viewers less than impressed.

Featuring a rape, an anal prolaspe and a murder – it is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Those watching along at home took to social media to accuse Channel 4 of using a misleading trailer.

One Twitter user said: “Was NOT expecting the first episode of #AdultMaterial to be what it was, trailer made it look like a comedy.”

Another agreed: “Anyone else feeling overwhelmed and confused? How can two rapes be in a supposed ‘comedy?’ The trailer didn’t give a “dark drama” feel to it.”

However, many fans praised Adult Material for bringing up important discussions around consent.

One shared: “#adultmaterial has started some really important conversations that should have been had years ago. This is an important British drama.”

While another praised the cast: “#AdultMaterial is absolutely tip top telly. Funny, dark, thought provoking and brilliant. Good work Channel4. Hayley Squires, Kerry Godliman and Siena Kelly -all fab.”

***Warning spoilers ahead***

Questions ahead of episode three of Adult Material

Will Rich leave Jolene?

Will Gabriel forgive Jolene?

Has Jolene quit porn?

What happened to the rosebud tape?

What will happen between Tom Pain and Amy?

Will Jolene find out what Amy told Gabriel?

Find out in the next episode.

Adult Material continues on Channel 4 every Monday at 10pm.

