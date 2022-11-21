Adrian Dunbar: Who is his wife Anna Nygh? Do they have children?

Adrian Dunbar and his wife have been married for over three decades, tying the knot several years after he got into TV acting.

Today, he’s best known as the star of hit BBC cop drama Line of Duty.

Of course, fans know he played the leader of Central Police’s AC-12 anti-corruption unit, Ted ‘I hate bent coppers’ Hastings.

So how much do you know about the Superintendent Ted Hastings actor?

Here’s all your questions answered!

Adrian said his wife thinks Ted Hastings' sex symbol status is hilarious

What has Adrian Dunbar been in?

Adrian has been acting since 1980.

He enjoyed numerous bit parts in shows such as crime drama The Fear, and BBC anthology series Screen Two.

His breakout role came in 1993, when he starred in BAFTA-nominated film Hear My Song.

He proved that acting isn’t his only talent, too, having co-written the acclaimed movie.

The following year, he continued his streak of success by starring in The Crying Game, and Oscar-winning film My Left Foot.

The actor later began to focus on TV roles.

He’s had featuring roles in shows including Inspector Morse, Cracker, and Murphy’s Law.

Adrian also starred in hit BBC series Ashes to Ashes.

He played Martin Summers opposite Philip Glenister and Keeley Hawes – who later took on the crucial role of Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty.

Since 2018, he has played the role of Jim Hogan in Channel 5 drama Blood.

More recently, Adrian hosted a series called Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland.

The two-part documentary saw Adrian reconnect with his roots, travelling more than 600 miles along the wild and rugged west and northern coasts of Ireland.

The second series lands on Acorn TV in November 2022.

Adrian’s other recent TV credits include The Hollow Crown, A Touch of Cloth, and The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby.

He was also in the 2017 thriller movie The Snowman, and had a role in the series of Death In Paradise.

Adrian’s first role, according to IMDB, was in a 1980 TV film called The Long March, about protests at Belfast’s Maze prison.

Who plays Jim Hogan in Blood?

Adrian played Jim Hogan in Channel 5 drama Blood from 2018 to 2020.

The family thriller Blood was well-received when it returned to screens at the start of lockdown for a second series, although some viewers were confused watching the opening episode.

A third series could be on the way.

Creator Sophie Petzal told RadioTimes: “As for Blood season three, we absolutely love this series and we love this cast. We’re always having ideas and discussing them about how this could continue.

“Never say never, and let’s see which way the world turns and who wants what, but absolutely I’d love to. We’ll see…”

Adrian Dunbar and wife Anna Nygh married in 1986 (Credit: Photo by Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Was he in Cracker?

Adrian Dunbar WAS in the brilliant detective drama Cracker, opposite Robbie Coltrane.

He played Kelly in two episodes in 1993.

Kelly was a religious man in the two-hander The Mad Woman in the Attic.

Who did Adrian Dunbar play in Line of Duty?

Adrian is best known to many for playing Ted Hastings in the wildly successful BBC One series Line of Duty.

He was allowed to keep his native accent for the role.

He said previously: “It was useful at the start to make Hastings from here, especially if he had been involved for many years in counter-terror.

“There’s a lot of instances where people came, after 15 or 20 years in the RUC, and went into other police services across the UK, in particular the Met.”

Adrian played Hastings from 2012 to 2o21, when Line of Duty came to an end.

Adrian Dunbar (far right) as Ted Hastings, with his Line of Duty co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston (Credit: BBC One)

Is Line of Duty coming back?

The actor recently gave Line of Duty fans some hope that the series might come back.

Talking to the Radio Times, he said: “There’s no update yet on whether we can expect a seventh season.

“I think generally there’s a willingness amongst everybody to do something but I think we’re just gonna have to wait a little bit longer.

“We might hear something at some point in the near future, but I really don’t know.

“It’s hard to predict these things and it’s hard to make people think, ‘Oh, it’s going to happen,’ and then it doesn’t because we hate making false promises.”

However, Dunbar revealed that the whole gang, including Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Jed Mercurio, are “very keen” to return to set, particularly after the last season was filmed over lockdown.

Adrian Dunbar wife: Who did he play in Ridley on ITV1?

Adrian Ridley played the lead role of Ridley in the detective drama of the same name in 2022.

The actor starred as Alex Ridley, a retired cop grieving the death of his wife and daughter.

It was a three-part series on ITV1.

A second series of Ridley has yet to be announced.

Is Adrian Dunbar married? Who is his wife?

Adrian Dunbar married his wife, Anna Nygh, in 1986.

They were first introduced by the ex-wife of Hollywood star Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley.

The happy couple currently live together in Crouch End, London.

They share a daughter together, and a step-son.

Adrian Dunbar has been acting in TV productions since the 1908s (Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com)

Who is Adrian Dunbar’s wife?

Anna Nygh is an actress and has also worked as a casting director.

She was in TV shows Metropolis (2000), Dangerfield (1998), Between the Lines (1992) and Capital City (1989-90).

Anna was also in an episode of EastEnders in 2001, playing a character called Dr. Emma Reid in the BBC soap.

Adrian has previously spoken about Anna finding it hilarious that his Line of Duty character Ted has become something of a sex symbol.

In a chat with the Belfast Telegraph, he joked: “Everyone likes a man in a uniform, don’t they?

“I was blindsided by that. I thought there would be a lot of things that would come off the back of this part, but definitely not being a sex symbol.”

Adrian went on to speculate that it was because “Ted’s out there” and “has all this moral authority”.

He continued, speaking about his wife: “She was an actress herself, so she realises it comes with the territory. She thinks it’s humorous. She gets a laugh out of it.”

Does he have children? Who is his daughter?

Adrian and his wife Anna share a daughter.

Her name is Madeleine Dunbar and she is around 35 years old.

She has followed her parents into the world of acting, with credits including the BBC series Doctors and a part in the Ricky Gervais film Cemetery Junction.

According to her profile on the website StarNow, she also has a degree from London’s Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Is Adrian Dunbar a granddad?

Yes, Adrian Dunbar became a grandad in 2021.

His daughter Madeleine gave birth on Wednesday December 22.

Adrian received the good news on Wednesday, when Madeleine and her fiancée, Callum Lazenby-Todd, welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Adrian Dunbar as Ridley in the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

Where is Adrian Dunbar from?

Adrian Dunbar is Irish.

He was born in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland in 1958.

He’s the eldest of seven siblings.

Adrian was educated at St Joseph’s College, Enniskillen before attending the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

How old is he?

Adrian was born on August 01 1958 in Northern Ireland.

He is currently 64 years old.

Can Adrian Dunbar sing?

Adrian CAN and DOES sing!

His character Alex Ridley sings in the ITV drama Ridley.

And it was Adrian’s idea!

One of the show’s co-creators Paul Thomas Anderson says: “It was down to Adrian – he’s a great singer, he loves music and he recently seemed to work well in that jazz element.

“It’s almost as if the jazz music is a catharsis for Ridley – it’s the only time when the man can feel anything.

“You know the worst possible thing that can happen to a man is losing his family, then he was taken off the job he loved.

“He had nothing left. And I think the jazz really adds that bluesy element to everything.”

In his 40, Adrian put a band together and went on the road in Ireland playing in pubs and bars just because he liked it!

Adrian’s character Alex Ridley sings and plays piano in the local jazz bar (Credit: ITV)

Does Adrian Dunbar have an album out?

When asked if Adrian could see himself recording an album outside of Ridley he says: “Yeah, maybe.

“I’ve been talking to people about doing stuff with that but it’s just finding the time you know?”

His Ridley co-star Bronagh Waugh joked: “I want him to do an album! I want a Ridley album.”

Adrian agreed: “Yeah Ridley at Christmas, something like that!”

Does Adrian play piano?

While it is Adrian’s real voice providing the great singing in Ridley, the piano playing isn’t his.

He said: “I do tinkle a little bit on the piano, I get away with a few little bits but there are other bits that are recorded.

“But I wouldn’t call myself a pianist by any means but I got away with a few chords!”

What is Adrian Dunbar worth?

According to Idol Networth, Adrian is worth a whopping $20million.

That’s an impressive £17million.

Line of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston reunited on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Adrian Dunbar wife: What is he in next?

Adrian is currently fronting the travel show Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland series 2 on Wednesday November 23 2022 at Channel 5 at 8pm.

In the two-part series, Adrian explores some of his favourite places in his homeland of Ireland, sharing his passion for the country’s food, history, and scenery.

In the first episode, Adrian’s journey starts at a place that holds many memories for him, the highest accessible Seacliff’s in the whole of Europe – Slieve league on the Wild Atlantic way in Co Donegal.

Later, he makes it to his hometown of Fermanagh, where he visits a 6th century island monastery, only accessibly by boat

The actor also portrays Patrick Brontë, Emily Brontë’s stern father, in the biopic Emily.

Ridley fans are also hopeful he’ll appear in a second series at some point.

How tall is Adrian Dunbar in feet and inches?

Adrian Dunbar is 1.80 metres tall.

That’s 5 foot 11 inches in height.

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland series 2 airs on Wednesday November 23 2022 at Channel 5 at 8pm.

