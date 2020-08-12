Mike Tindall was questioned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on GMB today (August 12).

He was on the show to discuss his sport podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby when Adil Ray decided to ask after the royal and his wife.

Mike Tindall was asked about Prince Harry on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall questioned over Prince Harry

Looking slightly uncomfortable as he answered, Mike said: “They’re busy doing what they’re doing.

“I just ant them to be happy with what they’re doing and be happy with each other.

“He’s stressed that it’s all about his family and so you’ve got to support him through that.”

But those tuning in at home weren’t happy with Adil for bringing up Harry and Meghan during the interview.

GMB viewers criticised Adil Ray (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans react

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Why do #GMB always keep mentioning prince Harry to Mike Tindall for it putting him in a awkward and embrassing position.

“But he handled it well he hardly going to spill the beans because he married to the Queen granddaughter Zara.”

Another then added: “@GMB and Adil Ray does it again! Randomly changes the subject asking Mike Tindall his thoughts on prince Harry!

“And then butts in when he’s talking, over to BBC again then! Notice I can’t tag him! Must be blocked as he can’t take constructive criticism!! #goodbyeitv.”

Moments later, a third tweeted: “Shouldn’t be so bad mannered asking Mike Tindall about various aspects of the Royal Family! Shameful!!!”

Mike Tindall is married to Harry’s cousin Zara (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall talks lockdown on GMB

However, they didn’t spend the entire interviewing discussing Harry and Meghan.

Mike also opened up about how he and wife Zara have been coping during lockdown.

“We’ve coped,” he said. “We’re very lucky to be on a farm so we’ve got a bit of space to let the kids run wild as it were.

“It’s been interesting.

“With [our daughter] Lena being just two-years-old, you get to watch her change in front of you and to be at home all the time and see that, it’s something you look back and can feel happy about.

“Obviously there have been moments where you get very stressed but the majority of the time you’re looking back with love.”

