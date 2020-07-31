Adil Ray tells Christine Lampard he wants to slide into her DMs as pair enjoy flirtatious banter on GMB

Adil Ray playfully flirted up a storm with pal Christine Lampard on GMB today (July 31).

The Good Morning Britain presenter joked that he was planning to slide into her DMs later on.

Adil Ray joked about sliding into Christine Lampard's DMs on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray flirts with Christine Lampard

Christine is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV breakfast show while the host is on holiday.

Shortly before Lorraine starts, she appears on GMB ever morning to tease what's in store on the show via a video link.

When the star, who is married to Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard, came on GMB this morning, Adil couldn't resist playfully flirting with her.

The comedian joked: "I still get excited when Christine likes one of my posts on Instagram.

"Honestly, it sends me dizzy Christine!

"Please keep doing it. It's perfect. Every time, I'm like Christine likes what I've just said."

The comments caused Christine to burst into laughter as she played along.

She told Adil: "Well you've just made my day knowing the impact I have on you.

"That's a wonderful thing. I will continue to like your Instagram posts."

Christine laughed at Adil's comments (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh puts stop to flirtatious banter

GMB host Ranvir Singh wasn't the biggest fan of the exchange and was quick to make a joke at Adil's expense.

Interjecting the conversation, she told Christine: "I'll keep him away from you in the corridor don't worry, I remember our chat from last time!"

Not that Adil was deterred by Ranvir's comments.

Ignoring what she said, he then joked to Christine: "I'll be siding into the DMs!"

With that, Christine burst into awkward laughter as she put her face in her hands.

Ranvir Singh jokingly promised Christine she'd keep Adil away from her (Credit: ITV)

Christine welcomes her first child, daughter Patricia, with husband Frank in 2018.

She is also stepmother to Frank's two older daughters Luna and Isla.

It is not known whether Adil is currently in a relationship.

The Citizen Khan star is tight-lipped when it comes to his personal life.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

