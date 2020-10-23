Adele on Saturday Night Live already looks like it’s going to be a highlight of our life in lockdown.

The singer has given us a taste of what to expect on this weekend’s show.

In a couple of trailers for the up-coming entertainment show, the star is seen wearing a black face mask and standing beside musician H.E.R. and Kate McKinnon.

Cracking jokes already

Adele – who is said to have lost seven stone recently – jokily argues with her colleagues about who is going to be this weeks musical guest, as many fans are hoping she’s going to perform something, perhaps from her eagerly awaited fourth album.

In the second trailer, comedian Kate tries her hand at a British accent and then we see Adele giving an American accent a whirl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 18, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

Adele returns to SNL

Adele revealed it was a massive deal for her to land the gig, and wrote on Instagram:

“I’m so excited about this! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!”

She added: “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!”

Sounds perfect. We can’t wait.

Read more: This Morning guest erupts in furious rant as he defends Adele against recent backlash

How to watch Saturday Night Live in the UK

SNL airs in the UK on Sky Comedy from Sunday at 9pm – just one day after the US broadcast.

Meaning us Brits don’t have to miss out on the fun or any potential album news.

We have our fingers crossed!

Read more: Adele ‘gifts rumoured love Skepta £16,000 necklace for his 38th birthday’

Saturday Night Live airs in America on NBC on Saturday, October 24.

Do you think Adele’s going to announce her new album live on air? Leave us a comment on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.